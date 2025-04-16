Although the April 15 filing deadline for most taxpayers has come and gone, residents of states impacted by severe weather can have as much as six and a half more months to file.

Because of storms that clobbered Arkansas at the start of April, taxpayers will have until Nov. 3 to file any taxes due after April 2, according to KTHV-TV.

A similar extension was granted to all Tennessee residents, according to a news release on the IRS website.

The IRS said the deadline extension covers individual income tax returns and payments that were due Tuesday, as well as 2024 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts.

Businesses are also impacted by the decision that covers quarterly estimated tax payments normally due in April, June and September; quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due in April, July and October; calendar-year corporation and fiduciary returns and payments that were originally due Tuesday; and calendar-year tax-exempt organization returns normally due May 15.

Penalties for not making payroll and excise tax deposits due between April 2 and Thursday will be waived if the deposits are made by Thursday.

Earlier this month, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders pushed the state tax deadline back to July 31, according to an executive order she issued.

It’s Tax Day, Arkansas – though we’ve extended the filing deadline for those affected by this year’s storms. In just two years, we’ve cut the state income tax by 20% and this week will eliminate the state grocery tax! We are giving Arkansans a hand up not a hand out. pic.twitter.com/sixSKhbewk — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) April 15, 2025

The good news from the IRS was offset by word from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that it had rejected a request by the state to allow state residents to access Individual Assistance funding to repair damage from the March 14 tornadoes, according to Ozark Radio News.

Sanders said she is appealing the decision.

“This denial does not reflect the full extent of the hardship Arkansans are facing,” she said. “We are committed to fighting for the resources our communities need to recover and rebuild.”

The IRS said that Nov. 3 is also the deadline for all Kentucky residents as well as West Virginia residents of Boone, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne and Wyoming counties, according to CBS News.

Due to the fires that ripped through parts of California in January, Los Angeles County taxpayers have until Oct. 15 to file their taxes.

Storms and other disasters that took place in 2024 led the IRS to push the tax deadline back to May 1 for all tax filers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The May 1 deadline also covers taxpayers in Juneau, Alaska, and Chaves County, New Mexico.

Multiple jurisdictions in Virginia also have a May 1 deadline.

The IRS listed those areas as Albemarle, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland and Botetourt counties; Bristol City; Buchanan, Buckingham, Carroll and Charlotte counties; Covington City; Craig County; Danville City; Dickenson and Floyd counties; Galax City; Giles, Grayson, Greene, Lee, Madison, Montgomery and Nelson counties; Norton City; Patrick, Pittsylvania and Pulaski counties; Radford City; Roanoke City; Roanoke, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise and Wythe counties.

