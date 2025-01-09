Footage of California Wildfire Shows Entire Neighborhoods Completely Wiped Out, Goes Viral

A TikTok video showing the smoke of the Palisades fire burning through the Los Angeles area has recently gone viral.

The Palisades fire is one of at least four major fires currently impacting the city, according to the Associated Press.

TikToker Dylan Mayer posted footage of the devastation on Wednesday, and it has since captured 1.7 million views.

The 14-second clip was taken atop Parker Mesa Overlook in Topanga State Park, according to the TikToker’s hashtags.

The clip begins zoomed in on a bench on top of the hill as a fierce wind blows the nearby brush sideways.

The camera then pans to the surrounding area, revealing a coast line obscured by enormous plumes of smoke.

On his Instagram account, where Mayer posted the same video, he wrote a different caption, according to Newsweek.

“PalisadesFire growing exponentially with this wind. Almost knocked all 210lbs of me over multiple times. Scary s***.”

Mayer’s video is just one of many capturing the damage from a higher vantage point.







Many X users have shared aerial footage or photos of the damage as well.

Aerial drone footage of the tragic aftermath in the Pacific Palisades fire. Absolutely tragic. Much of this was preventable. pic.twitter.com/bUF012MjOK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 9, 2025

The damage from the Palisades fire is now estimated to be as high as $57 billion. The city of Los Angeles under Karen Bass slashed the firefighting budget by about $18 million and stopped filling the hydrant reservoirs as a cost cutting measure. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/nnkQRtuuYx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 9, 2025

My view as Im landing at LAX amid Wildfires #SunsetFire #PalisadesFire pic.twitter.com/dPnQLRP68v — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 9, 2025

Nearly 2,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires so far, according to PBS News.

The Palisades fire alone has burned through more than 17,000 acres and has destroyed 1,000 structures, according to NBC News.

At least five people have been killed during the fires, while nearly 180,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.

The Palisades blaze is being called the most destructive fire in L.A.’s history, and it’s still not contained.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.