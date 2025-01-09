Share
News
Smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire fill the sky as seen from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2025.
Smoke and flames from the Palisades Fire fill the sky as seen from the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California on January 7, 2025. (Tiffany Rose / Getty Images)

Footage of California Wildfire Shows Entire Neighborhoods Completely Wiped Out, Goes Viral

 By Ole Braatelien  January 9, 2025 at 3:36pm
A TikTok video showing the smoke of the Palisades fire burning through the Los Angeles area has recently gone viral.

The Palisades fire is one of at least four major fires currently impacting the city, according to the Associated Press.

TikToker Dylan Mayer posted footage of the devastation on Wednesday, and it has since captured 1.7 million views.

The 14-second clip was taken atop Parker Mesa Overlook in Topanga State Park, according to the TikToker’s hashtags.

The clip begins zoomed in on a bench on top of the hill as a fierce wind blows the nearby brush sideways.

The camera then pans to the surrounding area, revealing a coast line obscured by enormous plumes of smoke.

On his Instagram account, where Mayer posted the same video, he wrote a different caption, according to Newsweek.

“PalisadesFire growing exponentially with this wind. Almost knocked all 210lbs of me over multiple times. Scary s***.”

Mayer’s video is just one of many capturing the damage from a higher vantage point.



Many X users have shared aerial footage or photos of the damage as well.

Nearly 2,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires so far, according to PBS News.

The Palisades fire alone has burned through more than 17,000 acres and has destroyed 1,000 structures, according to NBC News.

At least five people have been killed during the fires, while nearly 180,000 people have had to evacuate their homes.

The Palisades blaze is being called the most destructive fire in L.A.’s history, and it’s still not contained.

Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien has written for The Western Journal since 2022. He earned his bachelor's from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




