Several celebrities rightly voiced their anger with the Democratic officials who run Los Angeles over their response to the devastating wildfires that have reduced thousands of homes and businesses to rubble.

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar hammered Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, writing on Instagram stories, “City of LA you want everyone to evacuate yet you have complete gridlock and not one traffic cop on the roads helping.” Her post included tags to the official social media accounts for the City of Los Angeles and Bass, Fox News reported.

Sara Foster: “Reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish.”https://t.co/5hQWoBCvDu — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) January 9, 2025

Actress Sara Foster wrote on X, “We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug addicts are getting their drug kits. @MayorOfLA @GavinNewsom RESIGN. Your far left policies have ruined our state. And also our party.”

We pay the highest taxes in California. Our fire hydrants were empty. Our vegetation was overgrown, brush not cleared. Our reservoirs were emptied by our governor because tribal leaders wanted to save fish. Our fire department budget was cut by our mayor. But thank god drug… — Sara Foster (@saramfoster) January 9, 2025

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy agreed, writing on social media Wednesday, “5th largest economy on the planet. Firefighters didn’t have enough water pressure to do their jobs?! Are you joking me?! The taxes we pay for 3rd world infrastructure is unbelievable?! Come on,” according to the New York Post.

As firefighters sought to fight the blaze in the Pacific Palisades the fire hydrants ran empty.

Real estate developer Rick Caruso — who previously served as a commissioner of the city’s Board of Water and Power and ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2022 — told L.A. local Fox affiliate KTTV, “They can’t fight a fire without water and the resources that are needed.”

“The real issue to me is two-fold,” he explained. “We’ve had decades to go remove the brush in these hills that spread so quickly, and the second is, you’ve got to have water. And my understanding is, the reservoir was not refilled in time and in a timely manner to keep the hydrants going, so that’s a failure whether on DWP’s part or another city agency. But this is basic stuff. This isn’t high science here.”

🚨 #BREAKING: Los Angeles fire hydrants are OUT OF WATER because the county REFUSED to refill reservoirs, per Rick Caruso “You can’t fight a fire without water!” The Mayor did ZERO prep despite the advanced warning of winds and fire risk. This is EXACTLY what happened on Maui! pic.twitter.com/fBj445yGgw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2025

Actor James Woods posted on X in response to a reply blaming climate change for the fires, “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

WARNING: The following post contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

This fire is not from “climate change,” you ignorant asshole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/u49lWSmKri — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Page Six reported that celebrities who have lost their homes include: Billy Crystal, Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman, Eugene Levy, Paris Hilton, Miles Teller, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, and Anna Faris.

The list is likely to grow with many other celebrities having homes in the Palisades, according to TMZ, such as Tom Hanks, Steven Spielberg, Ben Affleck, and Reese Witherspoon.

Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call to many liberal celebrities, causing them to shift — at least toward the center and common sense.

