Forbes Names Dylan Mulvaney on Its '30 Under 30' List

I am one of the original Forbes Enterprise Award winners. I was presented with the award by Steve Forbes in 2006 for the creation of a children’s television series and brand centered upon promoting family values.

It was thrilling to receive the distinguished award at the time, especially for the reason I gathered such recognition. The goal of my work was to make the world a better place for children and families. It seemed quite in line with the origins of Forbes, which was founded in 1917 by Bertie Charles Forbes. Being part of the Forbes family meant you were contributing something significant and beneficial to society. You earned immediate credibility.

And yet, here I sit 17 years later having just learned that Forbes has now recognized Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender social media influencer undoubtedly suffering from mental illness, in a similar way. How the mighty has fallen.

Mulvaney is Forbes’ current standard of accomplishment and excellence, the role model teaching social acceptability to our youth. I realize Forbes has evolved over the years, moving into woke territory, but this is a new low … even for Forbes.

Sadly, no one around Mulvaney cares enough about him to get him help. Like the charade perpetuating around President Joe Biden, Mulvaney is a pawn in a sick agenda being pushed by liberals to actually destroy traditional family values while destabilizing the United States. Being recognized by Forbes on their “30 Under 30” list is simply the newest way in helping them do that.

Plenty, like Nick Sortor on X, categorize Mulvaney as nothing more than a joke. “Looks like @Forbes has put TikToker Dylan Mulvaney on their ’30 Under 30′ list What are Dylan’s accomplishments, you ask? Playing dress up and DEMANDING you call him a woman What a joke,” Sortor wrote.

Looks like @Forbes has put TikToker Dylan Mulvaney on their “30 Under 30” list What are Dylan’s accomplishments, you ask? Playing dress up and DEMANDING you call him a woman What a joke pic.twitter.com/cbqM0p0tyv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 29, 2023

Mulvaney’s claim to fame is nothing more than using social media to legitimize gender confusion. He sold his body, which isn’t new. He targeted the most vulnerable among us: kids. That isn’t new either, especially considering how he did it. Exploitation of youth may pay well, but it isn’t anything to be proud of.

Like the Pied Piper, I can only suppose that he’s temporarily waylaid the impact of his inner demons through attracting the attention of minors, easily convinced to follow him on his gender transition metamorphosis. His “Days of Girlhood” TikTok series “turned followers into fortunes,” according to Townhall. It drew one billion views.

Forbes honors Dylan Mulvaney for “turning followers into fortunes.” pic.twitter.com/ZqbKGMk9AD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 28, 2023

Mulvaney said in a Forbes interview, “Whether somebody’s trans or not, I just hope they can watch my videos and feel inspired to unlock a new part of themselves.” The intention is noble, but there is nothing honest about the package it comes in.

Conservative America sees this. They want nothing to do with Mulvaney, especially when it comes to influencing their children or challenging the American way. Many wonder what Mulvaney accomplished other than tanking Bud Light?

The dramatic boycott of Bud Light beer over Anheuser-Busch’s endorsement of Mulvaney couldn’t have sent a louder signal. It was more like a war cry, actually. Even Joe Rogan couldn’t hold back, calling Anheauser-Busch’s decision to hire Mulvaney “dumb” and Mulvaney, himself, a “mentally ill … attention whore.”

According to Fortune magazine, “U.S. dollar sales of Bud Light were down 29 percent in the four weeks ending Oct. 21 compared to same period a year ago, according to Nielsen data compiled by Bump Williams Consulting. They are down nearly 19 percent for the year to date.” It was one of the most expensive mistakes the company had ever made.

The disaster might have left Anheuser-Busch reeling, but it didn’t stop Hurricane Mulvaney from landing partnerships with Nike or Mac — in the name of “inclusivity.” He continues to be rewarded handsomely for his usefulness in changing the culture of the United States to a more progressive, destructive one that will most certainly cast him aside as quickly as it made him a hero.

In the meantime, Mulvaney earned $2 million last year. He has won multiple awards including Breakout Creator of the Year at the Streamy Awards, according to Forbes. He’s been named “Woman of the Year” by Attitude magazine. And he’s met with President Joe Biden to discuss trans rights. That must have been quite a conversation, both men in a “kumbaya” state being held up by their handlers.

If you ask me, neither deserve the spotlight, and they certainly don’t deserve any awards. Forbes has just solidified themselves and their “30 Under 30” list as meaningless to at least half the nation and probably more. All the work to distinguish themselves apart, and they trashed it in a single move. Bertie must be rolling in his grave.

