'You Cannot Make This Up': Dylan Mulvaney Named 'Woman of the Year'

When it becomes socially acceptable to purposefully break with reality and pretend the unreal is the real, you know society is in rapid decline.

If it’s not a death spiral, it’s close. And we appear to be rapidly approaching the point of no return.

Case in point: Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has been named Attitude magazine’s first “Woman of the Year.” I wish I was kidding.

Mulvaney — you may remember him from the Bud Light debacle that cost the beer brand billions of dollars — said, “Knowing that my community sees me this way and acknowledges my womanhood is all I need to keep going.”

For all I know, Mulvaney really believes he is a woman — though I do get the distinct impression his “womanhood” is more of a marketing scheme.

Yes, he may have cost Anheuser-Busch nearly $40 billion in market value in the Bud Light marketing disaster, but Mulvaney made over $1 million in 2022 hawking products for brands like Crest, Kate Spade, Ulta Beauty and Nike, according to the Daily Mail.

But if Mulvaney really believes he is a woman, biology can do nothing to convince him otherwise.

If someone explained to Mulvaney that a woman is an adult human female, meaning she has a uterus and mammary glands and the potential to carry children, he’d scoff. To do otherwise would make him suddenly and irretrievably irrelevant.

If asked, “What is a woman?” he might fall back on the same answer as Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and say, “I don’t know. I’m not a biologist.”

People don’t know much these days. But they sure feel a lot.

The popular Libs of TikTok account reposted the Attitude cover featuring a gussied-up Mulvaney with the comment, “You cannot make this up.”

We can’t make it up because the wokesters already have. They get to make up anything they want and lots of confused people buy into it. I wonder how many people would believe Mulvaney if he pointed at a dog and said it was a cat.

In an interview with Attitude on the red carpet of the “Attitude Awards” on Wednesday, Mulvaney said, “This past year it feels like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode sometimes. But tonight it feels like a rom-com in the early 2000s and we’re going to party big.”

“And I think there’s so much right now that is dark in the world, especially around transness, but sometimes we have to celebrate.”

It feels like an episode of “The Twilight Zone” to me. Mulvaney’s right — there is a lot of darkness in the world, and it comes from breaking away from the light of reality created by God.

As he accepted his Woman of the Year award, Mulvaney said, “No matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say, or what surgeries I get, I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those hateful people’s standards.”

True. Mulvaney will never reach an “acceptable version of womanhood” because he’s a man.

He wasn’t done with the drivel: “But as long as I have the queer community that sees me for my truth, I’m going to be OK.”

And there you have it. Mulvaney has the power to create truth and — as long as there’s someone to believe it — he can keep thinking he’s a she. It doesn’t matter if his “truth” flies in the face of logic, nature and God himself. What Mulvaney wants, Mulvaney gets. So there.

Thankfully, I’m not alone in my sanity.

One social media user pointed out the slight problem with Attitude’s choice for Woman of the Year: “Woman: Adult human female. Dylan Mulvaney is a man.”

If you think a woman is an adult human female, you’re not crazy. Hold your ground. You’re not alone. Reality will win in the end because, well, it’s real.

Society may be approaching the point of no return, but reality — created by God — can’t be lost.

