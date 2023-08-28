Dylan Mulvaney Demands Public and Proud Support for Transgenders as He Attacks 'Extreme' 'Transphobia'

Dylan Mulvaney claimed Sunday while accepting the “Breakout Creator” at the Streamy Awards for online video producers Sunday in Los Angeles that he’s been the target of an “extreme amount of transphobia and hate.”

Mulvaney has been credited for single-handedly helping tank the Bud Light brand after Anheuser-Busch partnered with him in an online ad campaign during March Madness.

It turns out that a large percentage of beer drinkers are not particularly in tune with the whole transgender movement thing, and don’t particularly want to be. Even if they are of the “Live, let live” mentality they don’t want to see trans people on their beer cans.

The stock for Bud Light’s producer Anheuser-Busch InBev lost over $27 billion in market value following the fiasco.

Bud Light also lost its coveted spot as America’s most popular beer to Mexican lager Modelo Especial, which is also owned by the Belgium-based ABInBev, CBS News reported.

“In the month ending July 15, Bud Light’s U.S. sales were down 26.5%, while Modelo’s were up 13.5%. Bud Light held a 6.8% share of the U.S. beer market in that period, while Modelo held an 8.7% share,” according to CBS.

Accepting his Breakout Creator Award, Mulvaney said, “Five-hundred and thirty-two days ago I made a coming out video that turned into my ‘Days of Girlhood’ series. And my life has been changed for the better.”

“On the flip side, there has also been an extreme amount of transphobia and hate,” the online influencer added.

“And I know that my community is feeling it and I now know even our allies are feeling it. And I look around this room and I see so many amazing allies that have platforms,” Mulvaney said.

“And you need to support trans people publicly and proudly,” he admonished.

Mulvaney closed by saying he was going to go have a beer, in an obvious reference to the Bud Light controversy.

On July 10, Mulvaney posted a video to his TikTok account claiming he was no longer safe in the United States following the Bud Light fallout.

“OK surprise! I’m in Peru, and I’m at Machu Picchu. Isn’t this just so beautiful,” Mulvaney announced.

“I came here to feel something … And I definitely have. I have done shaman ceremonies that were like 10 years worth of therapy. It was wild.”

😂BREAKING😂 Destroyer of Brands Dylan Mulvaney is currently in Peru in order ‘to feel something.’ He claims he ‘had to leave’ the [U.S.] ‘to feel safe.’ pic.twitter.com/lQqOJS3aMw — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 12, 2023

“I’ve seen a lot of llamas, and the people here are so kind. I feel very safe here,” he said.

“It’s a little sad that I had to leave my country to feel safe, but that will get better eventually,” Mulvaney observed.

In June, Mulvaney criticized Anheuser-Busch for not doing more to support him during the boycott of Bud Light that saw the beer’s sales tumble, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

”I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did. I’ve been scared to leave my house. For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all,” he said then.

Mulvaney probably has a point, but Anheuser-Busch was like a deer in headlights trying to decide how it could have so misjudged its customer base so badly.

Anheuser-Busch’s latest ad push to try to restore the brand features Americans enjoying Bud Light as they watch NFL football.

Ah, on-brand. Good.

Sundays are getting even easier to enjoy. This season, we’re giving away $1 million in NFL Sunday Ticket packages from YouTube and YouTubeTV Click the link to enter: https://t.co/ZbNG1d4f51 pic.twitter.com/gXsxpyvPau — Bud Light (@budlight) August 28, 2023

Will the American customers forgive Anheuser-Busch for the Mulvaney fiasco?

Probably over time, assuming the company doesn’t stray back into wokeness again.

