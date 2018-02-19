The Western Journal

Forecasters Expect New Record Temperatures Across the US All Week

By Michael Bastasch
February 19, 2018 at 10:42am

Records will be broken across the country this week, as wintry weather sets in along the West Coast and warmth moves out east.

After a deep freeze, the U.S. East Coast is warming up and forecasts project record-warm daily low temperatures for February over the next couple of days.

Much of the deep south can expect temperatures in the mid-60s when they wake up Tuesday morning, according to Weather.us.

Daily high temperatures will reportedly break records as well.

Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for Weather.us said to expect record highs to be broken from the Carolinas all the way up to New England.

“Widespread Record Highs w/springtime warmth across Eastern US on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Maue wrote Sunday.

The temperature in Washington D.C., the nation’s capital, is forecasted to be in the mid-70s through Wednesday before cooling a bit.

However, the West Coast of the U.S. will be experiencing the exact opposite.

Californians can expect record-breaking daily low temperatures along the coast. Northwesterners from Portland to Seattle can also expect record-low, freezing daily low temperatures on Tuesday.

If you’re in the Great Plains, however, bundle up. Record-breaking daily minimum and maximum temperatures are expected over the next couple of days.

Both coasts can expect rain, and the middle of the country is slated for a wintry mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service.

“Powerful storm system driven by the deep western trough, will bring a long list of significant weather today through mid-week,” the National Weather Service tweeted Monday morning.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

