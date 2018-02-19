Forecasters Expect New Record Temperatures Across the US All Week

Records will be broken across the country this week, as wintry weather sets in along the West Coast and warmth moves out east.
After a deep freeze, the U.S. East Coast is warming up and forecasts project record-warm daily low temperatures for February over the next couple of days.
Much of the deep south can expect temperatures in the mid-60s when they wake up Tuesday morning, according to Weather.us.
Daily high temperatures will reportedly break records as well.
Ryan Maue, a meteorologist for Weather.us said to expect record highs to be broken from the Carolinas all the way up to New England.
“Widespread Record Highs w/springtime warmth across Eastern US on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Maue wrote Sunday.
The temperature in Washington D.C., the nation’s capital, is forecasted to be in the mid-70s through Wednesday before cooling a bit.
However, the West Coast of the U.S. will be experiencing the exact opposite.
Californians can expect record-breaking daily low temperatures along the coast. Northwesterners from Portland to Seattle can also expect record-low, freezing daily low temperatures on Tuesday.
If you’re in the Great Plains, however, bundle up. Record-breaking daily minimum and maximum temperatures are expected over the next couple of days.
Both coasts can expect rain, and the middle of the country is slated for a wintry mix of rain and snow, according to the National Weather Service.
“Powerful storm system driven by the deep western trough, will bring a long list of significant weather today through mid-week,” the National Weather Service tweeted Monday morning.
A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.
