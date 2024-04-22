Severe Multi-Day Thunderstorms Set to Roll Over Millions of Americans This Week - Prepare Now

Severe weather could pound America’s midsection this week, with a risk of thunderstorms and perhaps tornadoes.

The Weather Channel said two rounds of damaging storms are coming — Thursday storms that will target Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas, and a second storm Friday that will range as far south as Dallas and as far north as Des Moines, Iowa.

“A potential multiday severe weather outbreak is possible across the central U.S. starting Thursday afternoon,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

“There could be multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms across this region and into the Midwest through next weekend,” he said.

“The threat for severe weather is expected to begin later Thursday as warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico flows northward into the southern and central Plains. Meanwhile, upper-level energy in the jet stream will move out of the Rockies and Four Corners region and into the Plains,” he said.

Friday will bring a mix of high winds, damaging hail, torrential downpours and possibly tornadoes.

The early part of the week will have a mix of thunderstorms, but Fox Weather said that on Thursday, the southern and central Plains are likely to face severe storm activity, focusing on central Nebraska, central Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas.

The Missouri Valley and Plains will get their turn on Friday.

Saturday will bring a return of high risk to parts of North Texas, Oklahoma and southern Kansas.

Spring severe weather season is kicking into high gear as another multiday severe weather threat appears likely across the Central U.S. this week. FOX Weather meteorologists @BrittaMerwinWX and @CraigHerreraTV have the latest. pic.twitter.com/T2uysNiEdH — FOX Weather (@foxweather) April 22, 2024

Fox Weather noted that so far in April, tornado activity has been above normal with 184 reports this month.

“This past week really solidified us with above-average activity,” Meteorologist Jane Minar said.

“And when you take a look at the month of April, where you typically see tornadic threats, it’s more back off through the Plains. So you look into, say, Texas, portions of Oklahoma, even into parts of the Southeast, the Mississippi River region, but we’ve been seeing much more activity, you know, up across the Ohio Valley,” she said.

LIVE emergency update on one of the more active severe weather patterns for the Great Plains that we have not seen since 2019! Day-after-day of severe weather and #tornado potential with wave-after-wave in consolidated Polar jet across southern US. BUCKLE UP Tornado Alley! pic.twitter.com/kAb39uRZ7u — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerUSA) April 22, 2024

“Ohio leads the country with the number of tornadoes,” she said.

Odd weather is coming elsewhere. In Milwaukee, temperatures could plummet from the 60s to the 30s on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

