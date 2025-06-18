Share
News
Former Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, departs Manhattan Federal Court in New York City after his sentencing on Jan. 29.
Former Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, departs Manhattan Federal Court in New York City after his sentencing on Jan. 29. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

Former Democratic Senator Begins 11-Year Federal Prison Sentence

 By Bryan Chai  June 17, 2025 at 5:49pm
Share

Disgraced former New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez has officially reported to start his time in federal prison.

After a last ditch attempt to avoid actual jail time was denied on June 11, Menendez arrived at a Pennsylvania federal prison Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

In July 2024, Menendez was found guilty on a litany of charges that effectively brought his decades-long political career to a screeching halt.

Essentially, Menendez had sold his clout.

“FBI agents found $480,000 in cash in his home, some of it stuffed inside boots and jacket pockets, along with gold bars worth an estimated $150,000 and a luxury convertible in the garage,” the AP noted.

The outlet added: “In exchange, prosecutors said, Menendez performed corrupt favors for New Jersey business owners, including protecting them from criminal investigations, helping in business deals with foreign powers and meeting with Egyptian intelligence officials before helping Egypt access $300 million in U.S. military aid.”

The allegations and conviction were enough for Menendez to face a scathing rebuke — even from within his own party.

For instance, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, swiftly called for Menendez’s resignation from the Senate after the guilty verdict:

Do you think there are other lawmakers who have also committed crimes?

“In light of this guilty verdict, Senator Menendez must now do what is right for his constituents, the Senate, and our country, and resign,” Schumer posted.

And Menendez did just that, resigning from his post a month after the conviction, per the AP.

That resignation would end “roughly five decades in Democratic politics that took him from the local school board to chair of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee.”

According to NBC News, an attorney for the 71-year-old Menendez described his prison sentence as both a “life and death sentence.”

Related:
Disgraced Dem Denied Bail by Judge as He Continues to Fight for His Political Life

Also implicated in this mess is Menendez’s wife, Nadine.

She was convicted separately in the bribery scheme, per NBC, and faces her sentencing in September. Her legal proceedings were delayed so that she could receive cancer treatment.

Menendez was convicted of extortion, conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and acting as a foreign agent.

The man now derisively nicknamed “Gold Bar Bob” faces 11 years in prison.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Former Democratic Senator Begins 11-Year Federal Prison Sentence
Explainer: What Exactly Is the 'Bunker Buster' Bomb That's Been in the News?
NAACP Hits Trump with a Snub Not Seen in 116 Years
New York City Mayoral Candidate Detained by ICE
Ilhan Omar Declares America Is 'One of the Worst Countries' in the World - So Why Hasn't She Returned to Somalian Utopia?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation