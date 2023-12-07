Share
News
Sports

Former MLB All-Star Deported After Felony Conviction

 By Jennie Taer  December 7, 2023 at 11:59am
Share

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported a former MLB star for sexual crimes involving a minor.

Felipe Javier Rivero Blanco was deported to Venezuela on Friday after he was convicted of statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and 10 counts related to child sexual abuse material, according to an ICE news release.

Rivero Blanco played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals under the alias Felipe Vazquez.

The victim, a 13-year-old girl, reported that Rivero Blanco, who was 26 at the time, attempted to have sex with her in a car, according to MLB.com. The girl’s mother found explicit text messages, pictures and video Rivero Blanco had sent to her daughter.

Rivero Blanco later admitted to having sex with the girl in her house in 2017. He was subsequently placed on administrative leave from the Pirates.

Trending:
Senate Republicans to Block Schumer's Ukraine Funding Plan After Classified Briefing Turns Into Screaming Match

In 2021, he was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison, according to ICE.

“Rivero Blanco’s removal demonstrates [Enforcement and Removal Operations] Philadelphia’s commitment to protecting U.S. persons from predators regardless of their public persona or status,” ICE official Cammilla Wamsley said in a statement.

Rivero Blanco pitched five MLB seasons for the Nationals and Pirates, earning an All-Star nod in 2018 and 2019 before his arrest.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience.

All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Jennie Taer
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




Former MLB All-Star Deported After Felony Conviction
Texas Celebrates as Federal Appeals Court Hands State a Big Border Win Over Biden Admin
Jim Jordan Shares Potential Timeline for Bringing Impeachment Articles Against Biden
Silicon Valley Billionaire Is Engaged in a Massive Campaign to 'Destroy Donald Trump': Report
Trump's Fiery Comeback: Thunderous Applause as 45 Vows 'Righteous Crusade'
See more...

Conversation