A former NASCAR driver who is seeking the Republican nomination for a Maine congressional seat has received the endorsement of House Speaker Mike Johnson.
Maine’s 2nd District congressional seat is currently held by Democrat Jared Golden.
“Mainers, please send Austin Theriault to Congress so he can fight for you,” Johnson told Fox News Tuesday. “I’m endorsing Austin because he’s a hardworking public servant with a strong track record of success.
“His rural Maine values have shaped him and his character, and I know he’ll do everything he can to make life better for Mainers. Austin will hold Joe Biden and Jared Golden — both failed leaders — accountable, and he’s the best candidate to beat Jared Golden in November,” he said.
“Elect a winner, Mainers — elect Austin Theriault,” he said.
Theriault, a Maine state representative, faces a primary challenge from fellow Republican state legislator Michael Soboleski, according to the Maine Wire.
Theriault is among the candidates who will be supported by Johnson’s “Grow the Majority” fundraising campaign. Among other priorities, the fund will target 16 Republicans seeking to flip Democrat-held districts.
Theriault told Fox News that Johnson’s support is welcome.
“Joe Biden and Jared Golden have failed to make life better for Mainers,” Theriault said.
“I look forward to fighting for the working class by restoring energetic, effective and aggressive leadership to Maine’s 2nd congressional district,” he said.
“Join our fight to help Maine’s working class get ahead. It’s time to stand up and stop the out-of-touch elites from continuing to hurt our communities and proactively fight for a better and more prosperous future,” he said.
Theriault posted on social media platform X earlier this month that during his first three months in the race, he had raised more than $355,000.
Theriault’s campaign biography says that in 2017 he won the ARCA Racing Series national championship and that since retiring from racing he has moved into management. He was elected to Maine’s legislature in 2022.
As a legislator, Theriault has sought to impeach Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows after Bellows ruled former President Donald Trump cannot be on Maine’s presidential primary ballot, citing a section of the 14th Amendment.
“I voted to impeach Shenna Bellows because she has proven that she can’t do her job fairly. Secretary Bellows unilaterally took the ability to vote away from Mainers. That’s unacceptable, and she should either resign or be removed from office. The people should pick their president – it’s that simple,” he wrote on his campaign Facebook page.
