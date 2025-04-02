Former NFL Player and Current CBS Analyst 'Seriously Considering' a Run for Congress as a Republican

One of the most accomplished kickers in NFL history is looking to boot his way into state congress.

And he’s probably already got the support of President Donald Trump, at least according to The Arizona Republic.

That’s because former Arizona Cardinals kicker Jay Feely and Trump are frequent golf buddies — and could be fellow duly elected Republican politicians in the near future, too.

(The ex-NFL kicker has gone on record praising Trump for his “earnest desires for our great country,” as well.)

Feely, 48, is reportedly “seriously considering” a run to be the representative for Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, per USA Today.

The seat is in a reliably red district, boosting the Republican placekicker’s chances.

The GOP has owned that seat since 2011, with Rep. Andy Biggs having most recently won the seat in 2017.

However, Biggs’ political aspirations now go beyond that of being a representative, hence why he is planning on vacating the red district seat.

Should Jay Feely run for Congress? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Biggs is actually planning on running for governor of the oddly purple Grand Canyon State (Arizona currently has two Democratic senators and a Democratic governor, despite being a comfortably pro-Trump state) in the forthcoming 2026 midterms.

Feely is expected to make a final decision in the next three months, according to a GOP strategist speaking to the Republic.

The longtime placekicker has had the quintessential “journeyman” career, playing for a number of teams, including some Arena Football League teams.

Those teams include:

Florida Bobcats (1999)

Tampa Bay Storm (2000)

Atlanta Falcons (2001-2004)

New York Giants (2005-2006)

Miami Dolphins (2007)

Kansas City Chiefs (2008, though he didn’t make the regular season roster)

New York Jets (2008-2009)

Arizona Cardinals (2010-2013)

Chicago Bears (2014)

Feely first showed up on Republican radar back in the late aughts, when he received national coverage for criticizing former President Barack Obama, as chronicled by NBC News.

“I think that the magic act that Obama put on during the election, the curtain is kind of being pulled back,” Feely said during a segment with Fox News’ Sean Hannity back in June 2009. “[A]nd the American people will see what is behind the stage, and they don’t really like it.”

He added, about Obama: “He’s creating a foundation from which he must lead from, and that foundation does not have the same character traits that have made this nation great.”

Years later, Feely was caught up in a mild Second Amendment controversy when he posed in his daughter’s wedding photo while holding a gun — a dad joke meant to harmlessly “threaten” her new husband.

He ultimately apologized for that photo.

Feely currently works for CBS as a game analyst during the regular season and a kicking analyst during the postseason.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.