The NFL world mourns today after the death of a young athlete.

Alex Collins, 28, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, according to a news release from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Collins was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft after a college career with the University of Arkansas Razorbacks.

In his five-year NFL career, he played a rookie season in Seattle, then two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before returning to Seattle for two more seasons, He last played in the NFL in 2021.

He played in the spring with the USFL Memphis Showboats before being placed on the injured reserve list, according to The New York Times.

In a social media post on Collins’ death, the USFL extended its “deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this time.”

The entire USFL family mourns the loss of @USFLShowboats Alex Collins. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and teammates at this time. pic.twitter.com/DUfd1k2sOP — USFL (@USFL) August 15, 2023

The Seahawks also posted a tribute to Collins:

With heavy hearts, we mourn the passing of Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/IDywUZ8m73 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

Former teammates of Collins expressed their shock and sadness at the announcement of his passing.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith posted a farewell to his friend.

He shared the Seahawks announcement with his own sentiment: “Life so crazy man. Fly high my boy until we meet again” with the emoji of a flying dove.

“AK ALL THE WAY” and the praying hands emoji.

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️ AK ALL THE WAY 🙏 https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

Collins’ former coach with the Ravens, John Harbaugh, gave a touching statement about his former player after the news broke.

“Alex was a joy to be around, and someone whose light shined brightly,” Harbaugh said.

“Alex was a joy to be around and someone whose light shined brightly.” Coach Harbaugh on Alex Collins. pic.twitter.com/X5u8va0VFA — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2023

In his NFL career, Collins rushed for 1,997 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He also had 467 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

