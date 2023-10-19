Former NFL Player Rashad Jennings Accused of 'The Worst Wheel Of Fortune Guess Ever'
Retired NFL running back Rashad Jennings was never quite a star in his professional playing days.
Jennings has never cracked a 1,000 yards rushing in a season, nor has he ever had more than six total touchdowns in a season.
That being said, Jennings was still a fine rotational player and an overall net positive for his teams — a great career for the former Jacksonville Jaguars 7th round pick.
No, he’s never even made a Pro Bowl, but he was the kind of player you could plug into your roster and know that he wouldn’t embarrass you whenever his number was called.
The same cannot be said about Rashad Jennings, the “Wheel of Fortune” player.
Jennings, who has also played for the then-Oakland Raiders and New York Giants, appeared on the “celebrity” version of the beloved game show on Wednesday in an NFL-themed episode.
Former NFL stars and defensive ends Marcellus Wiley and Jared Allen appeared on this episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” alongside Jennings, but it was the former running back who stole the show — for all the wrong reasons.
In a “Wheel” guess that Yahoo Sports immediately put in contention for “the worst Wheel Of Fortune guess ever,” Jennings fumbled away a stunningly obvious answer.
You can watch the segment for yourself below:
Former NFL RB Rashad Jennings might have made the worst Wheel Of Fortune guess ever 😅
pic.twitter.com/F1Jq5rKdx1
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 19, 2023
Under the theme “Rhyme Time,” a “Wheel of Fortune” puzzle had been all but solved.
“Driving To Reno With _uentin Tarantino” was sitting on the board, just begging for Jennings to finish it with the letter “Q.”
Instead, the puzzle got a “P” — and that “P” was met with immediate groaning and audible disbelief from the audience.
That answer was obviously not correct, as the rhyme was clearly alluding to driving with noted filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.
While Jennings was monumentally and embarrassingly wrong, it’s hardly the only stunning blunder from “Wheel of Fortune” in recent memory.
In November 2019, one contestant lost out on $10,000 because she used the conjunction “and” in her response (despite listing all of the correct answers otherwise).
There was the viral March 2022 moment where the entire panel painfully struggled to come up with the phrase “Another Feather In Your Cap.”
More recently, in February of this year, a student-contestant tried finish the nigh-complete phrase “Fre_h Tropical Fruit” with a “G.”
