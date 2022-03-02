Share
Was This the Saddest 'Wheel of Fortune' Round in History?

 By Amanda Thomason  March 2, 2022 at 1:40pm
‘Wheel of Fortune’ has provided many moments of enlightenment, enjoyment and entertainment for its faithful viewers — but it’s also served up some pretty face-palming moments.

From mispronunciations to questionably close timing, some contestants have kept fans at the edge of their seats for all the wrong reasons.

Tuesday night delivered an especially aggravating case when none of the three contestants was able to quickly solve the “Phrase” puzzle for one reason or another.



The letter lineup was “Another feather _n yo_r _ap,” but apparently contestant Laura Machado had never heard of the phrase, and she took multiple painful stabs at it.

Machado attempted to solve, but her guess was “Another feather in your hat” — so close in meaning, so far in necessary letters, besides the fact that the “h” and “t” in “hat” had already been used on the board.

Wrong. Next contestant.

Christopher, the next player, spun the wheel, landed on $650 and very confidently — but very incorrectly — guessed “G.”



Wrong again. On to the next.

Thomas was next, and he didn’t even get the opportunity to play after landing on Bankrupt, handing the turn back to Machado, who still hadn’t gotten the phrase sorted.

She tried to solve again: “Another feather in your lap.” Vanna White even shuffled a bit, seeming to expect her to guess correctly, but she quickly went back to her spot.

Christopher was next, and guessed “D.”

Thomas spun and lost his turn — again.

Machado decided to test out a hunch and guessed “P,” which was correct, though Pat Sajak seemed to be trying hard to keep his bemusement under wraps. High on success, she attempted to solve yet again and guessed “Another feather in your map.”

Christopher spun a bankrupt. Finally Thomas got to speak, guessed a “C,” and solved the puzzle.

Viewers went online to express their frustration over the multiple gaffes, many admitting that by the second guess they were screaming or laughing uncontrollably. Others expressed their disappointment over the “progress” the human race has made as a whole.

But others have expressed sympathy over the widely public fail, saying the phrase is obscure or that they’d never heard of it before, either.

Did you catch this episode? What did you think?

