Former NHL Player Dead After Brutal Accident From Mid-Ice Collision
An American playing for an English hockey team is dead after a freak injury suffered on the ice during a game on Saturday.
Forward Adam Johnson of Minnesota, who played briefly for the Pittsburgh Penguins of the NHL, died Saturday while playing for the Nottingham Panthers of England’s Elite Ice Hockey League, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him,” the team said in a statement announcing Johnson’s death. “The Club will dearly miss him and will never forget him.”
Johnson was involved in a collision in the second period of the game against the Sheffield Steelers, according to the BBC.
WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage that the viewer may find disturbing
A skate blade to Johnson’s neck appeared to have cut Johnson in the neck.
Johnson tried to get back up even as he was bleeding but was stopped by officials and teammates who tried to treat his injury.
Johnson was taken to a hospital, but the 29-year-old died.
Due to the injury, the arena was evacuated and the game was stopped.
The league later canceled all of its Sunday games, according to ESPN.
“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life tragically ended far too soon,” the Penguins said in a statement.
“We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be a part of the Penguins family. It was our honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League,” the statement said.
Johnson played for the University of Minnesota Duluth.
From 2018 to 2020, Johnson appeared in 13 games, scoring one goal and notching four assists, according to the New York Post.
John’s career also included stints with minor league affiliates of the Los Angeles Kings and Philadelphia Flyers.
In August, the Panther announced Johnson had come to play for them.
“A lot of good players are going to the Elite League so it’s something I am keen to be a part of. It sounds like the club want to play fast and offensive, so it should be a fun style of hockey and I am looking forward to it,” Johnson had said in a news release on the team’s website before the season began.
