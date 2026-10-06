Former Pentagon Advisor: Trump Will Shake the System to Its Foundations - On Purpose

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The dot-com bust in 2000… the financial crisis in 2008… the COVID crash of 2020… every one of them caught Washington flat-footed.

Jim Rickards says the next shock will be different. And he should know. He spent 40 years advising four U.S. Presidents, the CIA, and the Pentagon.

“This isn’t a financial accident,” he told us. “It’s a calculated move by the most powerful man on Earth.”

Rickards believes President Trump is preparing a series of legal and political bombshells, timed to detonate between now and Election Day.

And here’s the unsettling part. Rickards says Trump is doing this for strategic reasons… to clear the way for the crowning achievement of his presidency.

Most Americans have no idea any of this is coming.

When it hits, the panic won’t stay inside the Beltway. It could reach your 401(k), your brokerage account, even the money in your bank — all in the weeks ahead.

Rickards explains what he sees coming — and what he’s doing about it — in a free presentation. Watch it at the link below.

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