A former Twitter executive took to social media to complain about how Elon Musk is running the company, but then, Elon himself entered the discussion.

On Friday, Musk posted on Twitter announcing a new strategy to fix the company’s algorithm to avoid bombarding users with pointless and irrelevant ads. “We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords & topics in tweets, like Google does with search,” he wrote, “This will improve contextual relevance dramatically.”

Sorry for showing you so many irrelevant & annoying ads on Twitter! We’re taking the (obvious) corrective action of tying ads to keywords & topics in tweets, like Google does with search. This will improve contextual relevance dramatically. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

In response, Bruce Falck, who was Twitter’s ad chief under the previous ownership, blasted Musk, saying, “I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he’s talking about.”

As the former lead for Ads at Twitter, I can confidently say this man has no idea wtf he’s talking about https://t.co/Hw4TfkFNJH — bruce.falck() 🦗 (@boo) February 17, 2023

Falck, in essence, said that Musk had no idea how to fix ads on Twitter, and that the previous administrators would be better suited to undertake that task. He essentially accuses Musk of ruining Twitter ads.

But then, Musk fired back at Falck, saying, “My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth.”

My apologies, you must be a genius, which is why Twitter has the worst ad relevance on Earth. Almost nobody buys anything on Twitter, but almost everyone on Instagram does. That is being fixed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2023

Musk’s tweet boils down to asking Falck, “If you were so competent in your handling of Twitter ads, then why is the company’s ad relevance so bad?” Many others agreed on social media that Twitter’s problem with ads is not Musk’s fault.

The whole exchange should have been a lesson in humility for Falck.

The twitter business model was completely messed up. I’m shocked that he’s trying to correct you. — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) February 17, 2023

Been on Twitter since 2009… never bought a thing on here. So yea, @boo might want to sit down. 😂 — Kris Williams (@KrisWilliams) February 17, 2023

There’s a reason he’s the “former ad lead” pwnage. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) February 18, 2023

This just shows how different the current Twitter administration is from the previous one. Elon Musk is taking steps to make real changes at the social media giant and to address the concerns that users have.

In addition to advertisements, Musk is dismantling some of the onerous censorship rules of the previous administration and has brought back several accounts that were unfairly banned before he took over.

He has also shown himself dedicated to company transparency, as demonstrated through the ongoing releases of the “Twitter Files,” in which Musk is exposing exposed the corruption of previous Twitter executives.

Musk is apparently dedicated to fixing the disastrous mistakes of the former owners, making Twitter a better, safer, and freer platform for users.

Gone are the days when Twitter colluded with the Biden administration. Musk is clearly dedicated to making real changes that are better for both the company and for users.

