Police in San Diego are seeking an arsonist who torched several vehicles and also set fire to a gate keypad Monday night at the city’s Fox affiliate station.

KSWB-TV reported its location in the Kearny Mesa area of the city was targeted by a man with what appeared to be a blowtorch and a backpack whose face was not covered.

Arson suspected after cars in FOX 5 parking lot set on fire https://t.co/2iaEdC2p7I — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 27, 2024

KSWB shared a video of the fiery attack on the station during an early Tuesday morning newscast.

#DEVELOPING @SDFD is looking for an arson suspect to set fire to several vehicles and property at @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/hdBlMYb7Lw — ELIZABETH ALVAREZ (@ealvareznews) February 27, 2024

Video showed the man first went after the gate pad in the parking lot, which he apparently destroyed.

Eventually, he made his way into the station’s parking lot, where he then targeted vehicles that presumably belonged to the station and its employees.

Do you watch local news? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

In total, three vehicles were set ablaze by the unidentified man.

KSWB’s video showed station employees using fire extinguishers to put out the fires, which it said began around 9:30 p.m. local time.

It was not known how long the man was on the property or in which direction he headed.

No one was reported to have been injured, nor was the building itself damaged.

Arson investigators with the San Diego Fire Department arrived on the scene and remained there for several hours on Monday night, KSWB reported.

The San Diego Police Department is also conducting an investigation.

Police had not commented on the investigation as of Tuesday morning.

KSWB is owned by Nexstar Media Group, which — with a portfolio of more than 200 stations in 116 markets — is the largest local media conglomerate in the United States.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.