Fox Announces Erika Kirk as the First Ever Winner of the 'Charlie Kirk Legacy Award'

Fox Nation is giving its first “Charlie Kirk Legacy Award” to the woman who walked with the conservative icon to the end, and who now carries on his work alone.

Erika Kirk took over the leadership of Turning Point USA, the organization her husband founded and led until he was assassinated on Sept. 10.

Fox News annouced in a post on social media platform X that country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, will join Fox host Jesse Watters in presenting her with the honor.

NEW: @MrsErikaKirk is set to be honored with the first-ever ‘Charlie Kirk Legacy Award’ at Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards — @Jason_Aldean and Brittany Aldean will join @JesseBWatters in presenting her with the honor. You can watch the special moment this Thursday at 8p ET,… pic.twitter.com/swB9RxIFJf — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 3, 2025



The award will be given out annually by Fox Nation to “a recipient who embodies Charlie’s mission and his spirit of free speech, faith, and family,” according to a Fox News news release.

Fox News host Sean Hannity will be the master of ceremonies at the Thursday night event, which will stream live on Fox Nation.

The release said that the event, held in partnership with Tunnel to Towers, Patriot Mobile, Golden Corral, and Yrefy, will present awards that include the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall’s ‘Honor’ Award, T2T Stephen Courage Siller Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award, Heroism Award, and Patriot of the Year Award.

The release said Jason Aldean will perform live at the event.

In a new interview with Fox News, Erika Kirk talked about her life with her slain husband, noting, “I didn’t sign up for anything, I just married the love of my life.”

During the interview, Fox News host Jesse Watters asked her whether she felt safe.

“What are they going to threaten me with? Going to heaven sooner to be with my husband?” she said.

“And I don’t say that to be reckless, I do not. I do not say that because I’m out in the streets, like ‘Here I am, come find me.’”

She said has “a fearlessness that’s rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and my time — whenever that is, when the Lord knows that I’ve completed my mission.”

“I’m not afraid. Charlie wasn’t afraid, either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn’t get anything done,” she said.

Erika Kirk’s full speech from the This Is the Turning Point Tour at Ole Miss@MrsErikaKirk pic.twitter.com/8m5amnPNPP — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 30, 2025

In a message to the nation after her husband was murdered, Erika Kirk said his work would go forward.

“If you thought that my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country and this world. You have no idea. You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry,” she said then.

“I want to tell you that — that we’ll never surrender. We never will. Ever. Our campus tour this fall will continue. There will be even more tours in the years to come. America Fest here in Phoenix this December will go on. It will be greater than ever. The radio and podcast show that he was so proud of will go on,” she said then.

