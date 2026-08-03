'Fox and Friends First' Host Welcomes New Baby

“Fox & Friends First” host Carley Shimkus, 39, has given birth to her second baby, a boy named Harrison.

Her colleagues at Fox News announced during Monday’s broadcast of the show that she’d given birth to Harrison with her husband, Peter Buchignani.

“We have a brand-new member of the ‘Fox & Friends’ family,” Fox News correspondent Ashley Strohmier said, according to People magazine. “Carley Shimkus giving birth to her son, Harrison. And we are so happy to report both mom and baby are doing great.”

“And baby Harrison joins his big brother, Brock. And those two — I think those two look so similar, Brock and Harrison. They’re so precious,” she continued.

It’s a boy! 👶@CarleyShimkus welcomes the newest addition to the FOX family after giving birth to her second son, Harrison. Congratulations! | @foxandfriends pic.twitter.com/4X2Xb44qw2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 27, 2026

Shimkus had announced her pregnancy to the world via Instagram four months earlier in March.

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“Big brother training starts now 💙 Baby boy #2 arriving in July!” she wrote in a March 20 post to the social media platform.

The post included a photo of a white cake with blue and pink ribbons. When Shimkus and her family cut into the cake, it revealed blue frosting, signifying the birth of a boy.

Later that same morning, she shared the announcement on Fox News.

“I’m having another baby,” she said at the end of a “Fox & Friends” news segment. “My husband and I and Brock, my son, who’s now three, are so excited. Baby number two is going to be due at the end of July.”







She continued by sharing her hope that her first son, Brock, would become best friends with her incoming baby boy. She also talked about having kind of wanted a girl this time.

“And I’m so excited to have another baby and have it be a boy,” she said. “Before I got pregnant, I was thinking… wouldn’t it be nice to have like a sweet little girl who likes to color?”

“But then when I got the news that I was, I just knew I was having another boy. And I knew this baby is just such a blessing from God. And I’m so excited to have a second child,” she added.

In mid-July, she published a post to Instagram reflecting on her current and future family life.

“As we are getting ready to welcome a new baby, I am reflecting on so many happy memories as a family of three with my very funny, high energy boy,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to meet the little one who will grow our hearts even more!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by carleyshimkus (@carleyshimkus)

In her latest Instagram post published on Thursday, she revealed the newborn baby boy’s full name: Harrison Stone.

“Week 1 with Harrison Stone 🩵,” she wrote. “Welcome home baby boy! I can’t stop staring at you 🩵”

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