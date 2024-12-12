Share
Greg Gutfeld hosts the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on Nov. 20, 2023.
Greg Gutfeld hosts the Fox News 4th annual all-American Christmas Tree lighting at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on Nov. 20, 2023. (Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Fox News Colleagues Congratulate Greg Gutfeld After the 'Secret' Behind His Extended Absence Is Revealed

 By Joe Saunders  December 12, 2024 at 11:27am
Fans of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld have been wondering where he’s gone.

For almost three weeks, the acerbic commentator has been MIA from his regular seat on the afternoon talk show “The Five” and his late-night hosting duties on “Gutfeld!,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

On Tuesday, fans got their answer.

“This is going to be a great surprise for a lot of you,” co-host of “The Five” Dana Perino said.

“You might have noticed that our friend Greg Gutfeld hasn’t been here for a couple of weeks, and it’s for, with a good reason.”

Perino then read a statement from Gutfeld announcing the birth of his baby daughter, Mira — with typical Gutfeld panache.

“It is with great joy that my wife, Elana, and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world,” Perino read.

“Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs. She has Elana’s beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs. We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines. She is already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupee. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

He closed with a reference to his French bulldog, Gus.

“As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes. And now I have to go stop Gus from licking her face.”

After the announcement on “The Five,” and his colleagues’ congratulations, Gutfeld himself weighed in on the social media platform X.

“[S]ee, thats how you keep a secret,” he wrote.

“[T]hanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few!”

Gutfeld, 60, has been married to his wife, Elena Moussa, 42, since 2004, The New York Times reported in January 2005.

While few Americans are more open about their politics than Gutfeld — he’s made smart, funny, and bitting conservative commentary a personal brand — he’s maintained some privacy over his personal life.

So the news of his new baby came as a surprise to the public — and generated plenty of congratulations from fans who’d noticed his absence.

The news of the young addition to his life is capping a strong year for Gutfeld, who’s solidified his ratings position in the late-night field.

He also arguably helped the results of the November election by hosting a visit from then-candidate Donald Trump in September that was Gutfeld’s biggest episode since the show started in 2021.

Conversation