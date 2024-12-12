Fans of Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld have been wondering where he’s gone.

For almost three weeks, the acerbic commentator has been MIA from his regular seat on the afternoon talk show “The Five” and his late-night hosting duties on “Gutfeld!,” the Gateway Pundit reported.

On Tuesday, fans got their answer.

“This is going to be a great surprise for a lot of you,” co-host of “The Five” Dana Perino said.

“You might have noticed that our friend Greg Gutfeld hasn’t been here for a couple of weeks, and it’s for, with a good reason.”

Perino then read a statement from Gutfeld announcing the birth of his baby daughter, Mira — with typical Gutfeld panache.

Whoa, @greggutfeld and his wife had a baby! It’s a baby girl named Mira, now Gus has a sister! Congratulations pic.twitter.com/4Lyo6AOjEp — leslie (@leslie59904273) December 11, 2024

“It is with great joy that my wife, Elana, and I have welcomed a baby girl into the world,” Perino read.

“Mira is healthy with a real set of lungs. She has Elana’s beautiful eyes and my rock-hard abs. We are hard at work teaching her three languages and putting her through rigorous workout routines. She is already very observant and has asked if Jesse wears a toupee. I told her that he definitely wears a wig.”

He closed with a reference to his French bulldog, Gus.

“As you can understand, we value our privacy, and we thank everyone for the good wishes. And now I have to go stop Gus from licking her face.”

After the announcement on “The Five,” and his colleagues’ congratulations, Gutfeld himself weighed in on the social media platform X.

see, thats how you keep a secret. thanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few! — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) December 10, 2024

“[S]ee, thats how you keep a secret,” he wrote.

“[T]hanks to all the nice words! see ya in a few!”

Gutfeld, 60, has been married to his wife, Elena Moussa, 42, since 2004, The New York Times reported in January 2005.

While few Americans are more open about their politics than Gutfeld — he’s made smart, funny, and bitting conservative commentary a personal brand — he’s maintained some privacy over his personal life.

So the news of his new baby came as a surprise to the public — and generated plenty of congratulations from fans who’d noticed his absence.

Mazel Tov Greg we were so concerned. This is great news and we are so happy for you. — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) December 10, 2024

I was really missing you but now, all I can say is Congrats!!!! We had our first baby when I was 39 and then had triplets 20 months later (I was still 40)…. — RozeeGrump (@SpahrRose74246) December 11, 2024

I was seriously getting nervous and sad but @KatTimpf has had some real 🔥 moments while you were gone. I was in tears a couple times. “Why did I just say ANY of that!?” — Erica Unfiltered (@EricawithaC13) December 10, 2024

The news of the young addition to his life is capping a strong year for Gutfeld, who’s solidified his ratings position in the late-night field.

He also arguably helped the results of the November election by hosting a visit from then-candidate Donald Trump in September that was Gutfeld’s biggest episode since the show started in 2021.

