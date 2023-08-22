On Monday — 13 days after a lethal wildfire devastated the coastal town of Laihana on the Hawaiian Island of Maui — President Joe Biden finally cut short his latest vacation and condescended to grace the Hawaiian people with his presence. Better he had stayed away.

In an appallingly narcissistic display of faux sympathy, Biden told the suffering people of burned-out Laihana that he could relate to them because he once experienced a small kitchen fire.

This was too much for the hosts on Fox News.

“You’re not gonna believe what kind of obnoxious story the president just told the people of Hawaii,” Jesse Watters announced to his audience on Monday night’s “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Watters then played a clip of Biden’s ghastly speech in Laihana.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home. Years ago now, fifteen years ago, I was in Washington doing ‘Meet the Press.’ It was a sunny Sunday, and lightning struck at home, on a little lake that’s outside of our home — not a lake, a big pond — and hit the wire, and came up underneath our home, into the heating ducts, the air conditioning duct,” the delusional president blathered.

Somehow lightning struck on a sunny Sunday. In any event, an annoyed Watters corrected the record.

“OK Biden never lost his home from a lightning strike. He had a small kitchen fire that was contained in less than 20 minutes,” Watters said.

The host then described Biden’s shameless embellishment in the face of real tragedy as “pretty disgraceful.”

On “Fox and Friends” Tuesday, hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade agreed with Watters’ assessment.

First, the “Fox and Friends” broadcast showed an additional clip from Biden’s speech. If possible, it was even worse than the portion Watters showed the previous night.

“To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette and my cat,” Biden said.

The three hosts appeared flabbergasted.

“Does anyone tell him that the stories aren’t true and they’re totally inappropriate?” an incredulous Kilmeade wondered.

Earhardt reminded viewers that Biden has a history of lying about personal tragedies.

“Then he goes to Hawaii, says ‘I know how you feel. We had a kitchen fire,” the understated Earhardt said.

Kilmeade interrupted. “A kitchen fire. Are you crazy? Are you crazy?” he asked in disbelief.

“Put out in 20 minutes. And I almost lost my car,” Earhardt continued.

Doocy then put the president’s stunning comments in context.

“The symmetry with a fire that killed 100 people, where 800 people are still missing, is a little tone-deaf,” Doocy said.

According to a report from KITV in Honolulu, Hawaii, updated on Tuesday, the death toll in Maui stands at 115.

Meanwhile, questions remain unanswered amid tight security, and locals have seen little help from the government.

The Bidens have resumed their Lake Tahoe vacation.

