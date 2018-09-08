SECTIONS
Fox News Host Diagnoses Obama with ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

By Jack Davis
at 4:18pm
One Fox News host needed only three words to sum up former President Barack Obama’s Friday speech attacking President Donald Trump,

“I’m not a doctor … but Obama has ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome,'” “Fox & Friends Weekend” host Pete Hegseth said Saturday.

“He totally does. His speech, when you listen to it, is the same tired, boring ‘resist’ talking points that we’ve heard,” Hegseth said. “This was ‘Mr. There Are No Red States, There Are No Blue States, Just United States of America.’ He couldn’t even say ‘President Trump.’ Twice in the speech he said ‘Donald Trump.’ Would not refer to him as ‘President Trump.’ …

“That is the symptom right there.”

During a Friday speech in Illinois, Obama called out Trump by name and accused him of “capitalizing on resentment,” CNN reported.

“Fox & Friends” co-host Ed Henry said he thought the speech was the former president’s attempt to “make the midterms about ‘me.’”

Henry also said Obama should have respected the tradition in which presidents “leave the stage.”

Although Trump would later mock his predecessor by saying he fell asleep during the speech, others did not.

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the speech was great — for Trump.

“The more President @BarackObama speaks about the ‘good ole years’ of his presidency, the more likely President @realDonaldTrump is to get re-elected. In fact, the best explanation of President Trump’s victory are the ‘results’ of the Obama Presidency!” the South Carolina Republican tweeted.

Matt Drudge also shared a snicker on Twitter.

“Democrats lost 76 House seats and 15 Senate seats during Obama’s terms. Now, the former president is determined they never get them back!” he tweeted.

Conservative pundit Ben Shapiro devoted 2,000 words on The Daily Wire to savaging the speech and dismantling it phrase by self-serving phrase, after summing things up with the headline, “Obama Returns, Gives A Speech Reminding Americans Of Why Trump Is President.”

Recently Posted

