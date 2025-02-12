Share
Hosts Martha MacCallum, left, and Bret Baier, are seen during Fox News' Election Day coverage Nov. 5. Recent ratings indicate Fox has been trouncing the competition -- including among Democrats and independents. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)
Hosts Martha MacCallum, left, and Bret Baier, are seen during Fox News' Election Day coverage Nov. 5. Recent ratings indicate Fox has been trouncing the competition -- including among Democrats and independents. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Fox News Humiliates CNN, MSNBC - Beats Them Among Democrats by Whopping Margin

 By Randy DeSoto  February 12, 2025 at 2:38pm
Fox News has been the leading outlet for conservatives for years, but now even Democrats are watching it in greater numbers than left-leaning networks like CNN and MSNBC.

In fact, Fox News is the most watched network among Democrats and independents, according to Nielsen Fusion data, the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported.

In January, “prime-time viewers for the network totaled 427,000 for Democratic voters, CNN reached only 174,000 Dems, while MSNBC hit 255,000,” the news outlet said. So Fox had nearly as many Democrat viewers as CNN and MSNBC combined.

Among independents, Fox was also out in front, averaging 709,000 viewers in prime time to CNN’s 117,000 and MSNBC’s 155,000.

In the 25-to-54 demographic — the most highly sought among advertisers — Fox brought in 54,000 Democratic voters to CNN’s 34,000 and MSNBC’s 18,000 during prime time.

Jeff Collins, Fox’s president of advertising sales, told Puck News for a story published last week, “There’s a narrative that Fox News does a great job reaching Middle America, but the data shows that it’s actually the entire country.”

Fox Corporation chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch began an earnings call by touting a record $781 million EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) for the quarter, which was fueled by a 20 percent growth in ad dollars.

Murdoch attributed the growth to the presidential election and live sports. In addition to Fox News, Fox Corporation owns the Fox Channel and Fox Sports.

Fox News anchor Bret Baier scored a ratings win on Sunday with his pre-Super Bowl interview with President Donald Trump on Fox, with over 11.1 million tuning in.

The Daily Mail pointed out that advertisers have noticed Fox News Channel’s broad appeal, with marquee brands like Amazon and General Motors now buying spots.

Lara Trump Signs Deal with Fox News

Media analyst Rich Greenfield told Puck that, historically, “I couldn’t name a network with worse advertising partners,” but now, “blue chip advertisers like Unilever have come back onto the platform.”

Puck’s Dylan Byers argued, “Trump’s ascension as a palatable establishment figure has inevitably elevated his favorite TV network, too. I don’t think I need to rehash the myriad ties between Trump and Fox News here — suffice it to note that Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara just got a job as a host on the network, and that former hosts Pete Hegseth and Sean Duffy now serve as the secretaries of Defense and Transportation, respectively.”

Byers noted that there are nearly two dozen former Fox News on-air personalities and staffers working in the Trump administration now.

The cratering of CNN and MSNBC would seem to bode well for the Trump administration being able to communicate its vision and policy priorities to a wider range of voters in a friendlier media environment.

Truth and Accuracy

Randy DeSoto
