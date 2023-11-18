Share
Fox News Legal Analyst Says Hunter Biden Grand Jury Is a 'Farce'

 By Harold Hutchison  November 17, 2023 at 5:56pm
Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett ripped a federal grand jury probe into Hunter Biden in California Friday, saying it was a “farce.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of David Weiss as special counsel on Aug.11 to investigate allegations surrounding potential violations of gun and tax laws by Hunter Biden. “This is a guy that tore up an agreement to file six serious charges against Hunter Biden. He concocted the sweetheart deal to give him immunity and no jail time,” Jarrett told “Kudlow” guest host David Asman.

“It imploded and he was forced by a federal judge to bring the gun charge, and I think Congress has uncovered so much incriminating evidence and forced him to convene this grand jury, but I suspect it’s a charade because it’s secret,” Jarrett said.

“If a prosecutor like Weiss wants to present a lackluster apathetic case with feeble evidence, and either not make a recommendation to the grand jury on indictment, or to argue against an indictment, he can do that,” he said.

Trump Gag Order Lifted by New York Appeals Court Judge

Weiss convened a grand jury in California to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, CNN reported. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a felony gun charge during a July 26 hearing after a plea bargain announced on June 20 collapsed when U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned the initial plea deal.

“This strikes me as a farce, window dressing,” Jarrett said. “I hope I’m wrong. We’ll wait and see.”

Weiss denied accusations that prosecutors in the Hunter Biden case had political bias during testimony in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 7.

Jarrett earlier pointed to the prosecutions of former President Donald Trump by special counsel Jack Smith, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and the reports that special counsel Robert Hur would not charge President Joe Biden after an investigation into the discovery of classified material found at the Penn Biden Center and Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware, home as evidence of “a double standard.”

“Joe Biden may escape legally but politically, I think this is going to damage him,” Jarrett said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Harold Hutchison
Conversation