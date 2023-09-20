Fox News is shaking up its weekend lineup and has added a second Mark Levin show as part of the changes.

In addition to its longtime Sunday 8 p.m. time slot, “Life, Liberty & Levin” now airs on Saturdays at 8 p.m. as well, Meade Cooper, Fox’s executive vice president of primetime programming, said in a news release. The change began last weekend.

“Since joining the network in 2017, Mark has provided our audience with thought-provoking analysis on America’s core values and their impact on current events,” Cooper said.

Cooper said more weekend changes will be announced later.

“It’s an honor to join the other outstanding hosts on Saturday in bringing the most intelligent, informative and entertaining programming to the nation. Thank you to our loyal audience and Fox News,” Levin said.

In announcing the move, the Washington Examiner called the addition of a second Levin show a “ratings bonanza.”

Fox’s release said the Sunday night show is the highest-rated Sunday evening prime-time cable news show, averaging 1.4 million viewers.

Levin also hosts “The Mark Levin Show,” a syndicated radio program that airs on more than 300 stations.



Levin recently released his book “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

“This book is not intended to be provocative, but in the Democrat Party-centric party of our society, it undoubtedly will be,” Levin wrote in the book, according to The Washington Times.

“That said, it is not written for Democrat Party officials, politicians, media, sycophants, activists and surrogates. … It’s written for those patriotic Americans who fear for our country and its future.

“America is unraveling. Our founding and history are under assault. Our families and faiths are being degraded. Individualism has been substituted for groups. Color blindness is now racist, capitalism and prosperity are being devoured by economic socialism and climate-change fanaticism.”

“Our republic is only 247 years old. If the Democrat Party succeeds, the American experiment will have failed,” he wrote as he concluded the book.

In an interview, Levin called the Democratic Party “the 800-pound gorilla that is responsible for virtually every single cultural, political, societal confrontation that we have. … Why? Because the Democrat Party is built on hate,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“This book is probably the most extensive exposure of the Democrat Party, certainly in modern history. It is a brutal takedown of the Democratic Party,” Levin said.

“I thought it was time to bring it to the steps of the Democratic Party that we have been suffering as a result of this party from pro-slavery to now pro-Marxism, and we will continue to suffer as they destroy individualism, colorblindness, our economic system, our borders, law enforcement,” he said.

Levin said America’s core values are on the verge of being swept away

“We are far down the path, and maybe too far down, from our core principles and what has made our lives here in America so blessed. That’s what this is all about.

“Do we love our freedom? Do we love our lifestyle? Do we love our faith? Do we love being parents? Do we love being safe in the streets? This is all at stake because the Democrat Party is destroying it all,” he said.

