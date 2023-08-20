Share
News
Inductee Mark Levin speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on Nov. 15, 2018, in New York City.
Inductee Mark Levin speaks on stage during Radio Hall Of Fame 2018 Induction Ceremony at Guastavino's on Nov. 15, 2018, in New York City. (Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Radio Hall of Fame)

Mark Levin Challenges Zuckerberg to UFC Match - Accuses Meta of Sabotaging His Book Ads Over Provocative Title

 By Richard Moorhead  August 20, 2023 at 3:36pm
Share

One of the biggest names in conservative media has an axe to grind with Mark Zuckerberg of Meta.

Mark Levin accused Meta of blocking any and all ads for his new book in a tweet last week.

“Facebook and Instagram have blocked my book from being advertised on their sites because of the title,” Levin said of “The Democrat Party Hates America.”

Levin suggested he would re-title the book in order to obtain the support of the Chinese government.

“Maybe I’ll put the book in Chinese and ask the Chinese regime to post it, in which case Zuckerberg would dare not block it.”

Trending:
'I Know What I Witnessed': Michael Oher's High School Coach Says 'The Facts Will Come Out' Amid Dispute with Tuohys

The 65-year-old Levin offered to meet Zuckerberg in an octagon for a round of combat sports over the dispute.

“By the way, I’d be happy to meet you in a UFC ring anytime, little fella.”

Do you think Zuckerberg sabotaged Levin’s book ads?

Zuckerberg was slated to appear in a charity martial arts bout with X owner Elon Musk, only for delays in scheduling in the event to lead to its cancellation.

In response to Levin, Facebook executive Andy Stone claimed that Levin or his staff had failed to go through the proper authorization process to run ads on the platform.

Related:
Breaking: Musk-Zuckerberg Fight Details Nearly Set - Italian 'Epic Location' Worthy of Gladiators

Stone invoked a policy which required authorization for any politically charged ads.

“We started in 2018 requiring advertisers to get authorized before running ads about social issues, elections or politics.”

Levin asserts that his book, in which he expresses his objections to the platform of the Democratic Party, is the most important he’s ever written.

He described the work as a “brass knuckles” takedown of the party, speaking to the Washington Examiner.

The Democrat Party Hates America” is slated for release on Sep. 19.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Mark Levin Challenges Zuckerberg to UFC Match - Accuses Meta of Sabotaging His Book Ads Over Provocative Title
Biden Secretly Selling Unused Parts of Trump's Border Wall Ahead of Proposed Law That Would Force Him to Resume Construction
John Fetterman Claims He Lost a Bet, Now He's Unrecognizable as Result
Illegal Alien Arrested for Alleged Rape, Murder of 11-Year-Old Texas Girl After Nationwide Manhunt
Banner Plane Taunted Hunter Biden as It Circled Joe's $4.8M 'Summer White House'
See more...

Conversation