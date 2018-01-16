Fox News host Lisa Boothe stated on Tuesday the leaking of what President Trump allegedly said about “s—hole” nations at a private meeting is part of a recurring pattern that has been used during the entire first year of his administration.

Last week a “source” from an immigration meeting between Trump and Republican and Democrat lawmakers at the White House told a reporter, according to CNN, that the president referred to African nations as “s—holes.”

Sen. Dick Durbin later claimed the reports were true, but others in the room including Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., and the president himself refuted the claim.

The controversy was a topic of discussion on Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered” on Tuesday, with co-host David Asman contending, “I think the reason why (the comments were) released is that Durbin believed he could make political points. He realized the president looked terrific at the Tuesday meeting.”

Asman’s reference was to Trump’s televised hour-long meeting at the White House last Tuesday, which received good reviews from many media personalities as a model of democratic government in action.

TRENDING: Fox’s Lisa Boothe Notices a Common Attack Used Against Trump During His First Year

“I think the Democrats were afraid that their scenario, that the president is a racist nut, was conflicting with what the public saw in that open doors meeting, and they wanted to change the conversation and they did,” Asman stated.

Boothe chimed in noting the recurring pattern of the timing of leaks in relation to Trump.

“Did you ever notice any time there is a little bit of good news with President Trump and his administration, anything that he does that would be perceived positively, we have some sort of leak like this to try to damage the president?” Boothe asked.

She added, “Clearly it was Sen. Dick Durbin who raised this.”

Even before Trump took office there were leaks from unnamed sources inside government that he was the subject of an FBI investigation into collusion with Russia.

Then there was the leaked Russia “dossier” that dominated the weeks leading up to his inauguration, taking awake the positive honeymoon period new administrations traditionally enjoy.

By August 2017, USA Today was able to report on “12 major leaks of the Trump era.”

There were leaks of Trump’s calls with world leaders, such as the Australian prime minister and the president of Mexico, clearly designed to undermine his ability to work with them.

RELATED: Sarah Sanders Destroys Schumer After Yet Another Reporter Asks if Trump Is a Racist (Video)

In May, former FBI director James Comey leaked memos to the New York Times with the hopes a special prosecutor would be appointed.

During his first year when Trump would succeed at changing the narrative, such as with his well-received foreign trip to the Middle East latter that month, new stories about the Russia investigation, or supposed turmoil in the White House, or soon-to-be resignations of the secretary of state or other cabinet officials, usually based on unnamed sources, would hit the media.

Regarding Durbin’s comments about his alleged remarks, Trump tweeted on Monday, “Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting.”

Senator Dicky Durbin totally misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting. Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2018

Trump added, “Deals can’t get made when there is no trust! Durbin blew DACA and is hurting our Military.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.