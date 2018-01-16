The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Videos
Print

Trump Swats CNN’s Jim Acosta Down After Reporter Tries to Portray Him as Racist

By Randy DeSoto
January 16, 2018 at 1:03pm

Print

CNN reporter Jim Acosta strongly implied President Donald Trump was a racist to his face in questioning at the White House on Tuesday.

During a White House meeting with Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Acosta called out to Trump as the press availability was ending, “Mr. President, did you say you want more people to come in (to the U.S.) from Norway?”

“I want them to come in from everywhere, everywhere,” Trump replied. He then said, “Thank you, very much” emphasizing it was time for the press to leave.

Not accepting that answer, Acosta followed up more forcefully implying Trump is a racist.

“Just Caucasian or white countries or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world where there are people of color?” Acosta queried.

TRENDING: After CNN Host Can’t Remember Name of a Key Trump Aide, Sarah Sanders Takes Him to School

Trump turned to an aide and made clear the press time was over, pointing in the direction of the door and saying, “Out.”

In a tweet after the meeting, Acosta accused the White House of denying him the opportunity to continue to follow-up with the president.

The reporter’s original question was in reference to Trump’s reputed remarks in a White House meeting on immigration last week, when according to Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin, Trump referred to African nations and Haiti as “sh–holes.” The Illinois lawmaker also claimed Trump asked why the U.S. could not have more people coming from Norway to immigrate to the U.S.

Sens. Tim Cotton, R- Ark. and David Perdue, R-Ga., who were also at the meeting, refuted Durbin’s claims saying they never heard Trump characterize nations as “sh–holes.”

“I didn’t hear it, and I was sitting no further away from Donald Trump than Dick Durbin was,” Cotton said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“I’m telling you he did not use that word, George, and I’m telling you it’s a gross misrepresentation,” Perdue told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week” the same day.

Trump also refuted Durbin’s charge with a tweet on Monday, writing the senator “misrepresented what was said at the DACA meeting.”

RELATED: President Trump Issues a Proclamation That Proves He Knows Where Freedom Comes From

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., questioned Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who also attended last week’s immigration meeting, during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday whether she heard Trump make the vulgar reference.

“I did not hear that word used, no sir,” Nielsen replied. “The conversation was very impassioned, I don’t dispute that the President was using tough language, others in the room were also using tough language.”

Later in the morning, Durbin further questioned Nielson about her recollection of what Trump said.

“What do you remember the president saying about immigration from African countries to the United States?” Durbin asked.

“What I heard him say that he would like to move away from a country-based quota system to a merit-based system,” Nielsen replied. “It shouldn’t matter where you’re from, it should matter what you can contribute to the United States.”

“Do you remember expressly the president saying, ‘I want more Europeans? Why can’t we have more immigrants from Norway?'” Durbin followed up.

The secretary responded that the context of the conversation was Trump asking why certain countries are under-represented in people coming to the U.S.

Trump and Acosta have had several exchanges over the past year, with Trump labeling him as part of “fake news” CNN last January, which he upgraded to “very fake news” the following month.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: CNN, Donald Trump, Immigration, liberal media

By: Randy DeSoto on January 16, 2018 at 1:03pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Mike Rowe

A Woman is Calling for Mike Rowe to Be Fired for Being an ‘Ultra-Right Wing Conservative’

Jason Hopkins

After Obama Says Fox News Viewers ‘Live On A Different Planet’ Newt Calls Him Out For ‘Fantasy’

Chris White

Trey Gowdy Abruptly Resigns From Powerful US House Committee

Jonathan Pincus

Canada Thought Welcoming Illegal Immigrants Fleeing Trump Would Be Easy

Erin Coates

Eric Clapton, Conor Clapton

Eric Clapton Spent A Year As An Island Recluse Grieving Infant Son Who Fell 53 Stories To His Death

Jonathan Pincus

Jackie Mason: Anti-Trump Celebs Act Like Oprah’s Speech Was Better Than the Gettysburg Address

Erin Coates

Katie Couric, Matt Lauer

Katie Couric Speaks Out On Matt Lauer Scandal For First Time

Joe Setyon

The First Chelsea Manning Senate Campaign Ad Has Been Released

Recently Posted