Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Franklin Graham: Dems Will Enact 'Wicked Agenda' if They Win Georgia Senate Runoffs

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during his "Decision America" California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018, in Turlock, California.Justin Sullivan / Getty ImagesRev. Franklin Graham speaks during his "Decision America" California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018, in Turlock, California. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published January 5, 2021 at 1:08pm
P Share Print

Rev. Franklin Graham contended that the “soul” of America is at stake in Tuesday’s Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs.

“Christians who believe the Bible and live in Georgia — the soul of our nation is at stake. I ask you to rally God’s army to PRAY and VOTE in this run-off for the Senate,” Graham wrote in a Facebook post last week.

“There will not be another chance to get this right,” he added. “The Senate is the last line of defense to block the radical, wicked agenda that is trying to take control of our nation.”

The preacher argued should Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff prevail against Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, respectively, it would clear the way for anti-Christian legislation to move forward.

The GOP currently holds a 52 to 48 majority in the Senate, with the fate of both Republican-controlled seats in Georgia up in the air pending Tuesday’s results.

TRENDING: Three Companies To Be Kicked Off NY Stock Exchange After Trump Executive Order

“These two seats will determine whether liberal socialist-leaning progressives OR conservative lawmakers have a majority,” Graham wrote. “The policies supported by those on the left promise to be openly hostile to those who hold Christian beliefs.

Christians who believe the Bible and live in Georgia—the soul of our nation is at stake. I ask you to rally God’s army…

Posted by Franklin Graham on Monday, December 28, 2020

“Liberal, so called progressives, immediately want to pass The Equality Act which is anything but equal. It is an attempt to rid our country of religious freedom protections. Progressives could pass this easily and quickly with control of the Senate,” he said.

Does the left supports policies that are hostile to Christian beliefs?

“It will vastly alter the America that we leave for our children and grandchildren.”

CBN News reported that secular Democrats want to change the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, signed into law by then-President Bill Clinton in 1993, after a 97-3 passage in the Senate and after the House of Representatives approved it by a voice vote.

The legislation was introduced by then-Democratic Rep. Chuck Schumer of New York.

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California, who would be in a position to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate in a Biden administration as vice president should Warnock and Ossoff win and Joe Biden become president, introduced the Do No Harm Act in 2019, which would significantly alter the RFRA.

“That act would gut the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. It would make it inapplicable to cases that involve sexual orientation and gender identity as well as abortion,” Emilie Kao, director of the DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society at The Heritage Foundation, told CBN News.

“Unfortunately we see that senators are increasingly treating religious beliefs with great suspicion and even hostility,” Kao added.

RELATED: Franklin Graham Goes on Live TV To Deliver Powerful Christmas Message for Those Who Are Discouraged

On Sunday, Graham highlighted in series of tweets that the Democrat-controlled House was set to adopt rule changes that strike the use of gender-specific terms.

“[House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi & Rep. [Jim] McGovern announced a set of changes to the House rules to enshrine what they call gender-inclusive language. Can you believe that they actually propose to strike the use of words including father, mother, son, aunt, uncle, & wife?” the Christian leader asked.

“God ‘created them male & female’ (Genesis 1:27). It’s just a fact,” Graham added. “If those claiming the name progressive are allowed to have their way, we won’t even recognize this nation in a very short time.”

Ahead of Monday’s vote, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mocked the change.

“This is stupid,” he tweeted. “Signed, … A father, son, and brother.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Franklin Graham: Dems Will Enact 'Wicked Agenda' if They Win Georgia Senate Runoffs
Trump Awards Nunes Medal of Freedom for Exposing Obama Admin/DNC's Russia Collusion Hoax
Workers Digging Tunnel Make Discovery Near Garden of Gethsemane; Could Jesus Have Seen This Biblical Reminder Before Judas' Betrayal?
Gallup Poll Shows Most Americans Share Trump's Lack of Trust in Honesty of Media
Georgia Senate Subcommittee Votes To Audit Ballots Using Digital Technology To Detect Counterfeits
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×