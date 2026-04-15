BREAKING: DHS Employee Among Victims in Georgia Murder Spree by Naturalized US Citizen

A Department of Homeland Security employee was among the victims of a Tuesday killing spree in Georgia, with federal officials confirming the suspect had been naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2022.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin first reported the details in a post on X late Tuesday night.

According to DHS, the suspect, identified as Olaolukitan Adon Abel, is originally from the United Kingdom.

The agency confirmed he became a naturalized U.S. citizen during the Biden administration.

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Olaolukitan Adon Abel, the suspect arrested for a seemingly random murder spree in DeKalb County, GA that left two women dead and a homeless man shot, is a national of the United Kingdom who was naturalized into a US citizen during the… pic.twitter.com/N9Bl8Tdnyh — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 15, 2026

According to WSB-TV, the violence unfolded early Tuesday across multiple locations in DeKalb County.

Two women were killed, and a homeless man was shot multiple times.

One of the victims was 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a DHS employee. Bullis worked in the agency’s Office of the Inspector General.

She was stabbed and shot to death while walking her dog.

🚨#BREAKING: The woman who was randomly shot in the face 6 times and st*bbed to de*th while she was walking her dog in Atlanta GA has been identified as 40-year-old Lauren Bullis. The suspect, “Olaolukitan Adon Abel” was also allegedly in the process of se*ually assaulting her… pic.twitter.com/JZDG6WOnMY — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) April 14, 2026

Investigators said Abel first shot and killed a woman outside a Checkers restaurant. He then allegedly attacked Bullis.

Police alleged he later shot a homeless man several times outside a shopping center.

Abel faces two counts of murder, along with aggravated assault and weapons charges. DHS confirmed the suspect had a disturbing criminal record before the killings.

That record includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a statement, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized the suspect’s background and citizenship status. He said Bullis was “brutally shot and stabbed to death” by a man who had been naturalized in 2022.

Full DHS statement & background to @FoxNews via DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: "Yesterday, a DHS employee, Lauren Bullis, was brutally shot and stabbed to death by Olaolukitan Adon Abel, a 26-year-old, born in the United Kingdom, who was naturalized by the Biden Administration… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 15, 2026

He said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has moved to strengthen vetting standards.

Efforts to better vet new citizens include ensuring individuals with criminal histories do not qualify for citizenship.

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