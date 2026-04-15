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BREAKING: DHS Employee Among Victims in Georgia Murder Spree by Naturalized US Citizen

 By Johnathan Jones  April 14, 2026 at 9:01pm
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A Department of Homeland Security employee was among the victims of a Tuesday killing spree in Georgia, with federal officials confirming the suspect had been naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2022.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin first reported the details in a post on X late Tuesday night.

According to DHS, the suspect, identified as Olaolukitan Adon Abel, is originally from the United Kingdom.

The agency confirmed he became a naturalized U.S. citizen during the Biden administration.

According to WSB-TV, the violence unfolded early Tuesday across multiple locations in DeKalb County.

Two women were killed, and a homeless man was shot multiple times.

One of the victims was 40-year-old Lauren Bullis, a DHS employee. Bullis worked in the agency’s Office of the Inspector General.

She was stabbed and shot to death while walking her dog.

Investigators said Abel first shot and killed a woman outside a Checkers restaurant. He then allegedly attacked Bullis.

Police alleged he later shot a homeless man several times outside a shopping center.

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Abel faces two counts of murder, along with aggravated assault and weapons charges. DHS confirmed the suspect had a disturbing criminal record before the killings.

That record includes convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a statement, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin emphasized the suspect’s background and citizenship status. He said Bullis was “brutally shot and stabbed to death” by a man who had been naturalized in 2022.

He said U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has moved to strengthen vetting standards.

Efforts to better vet new citizens include ensuring individuals with criminal histories do not qualify for citizenship.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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