Freaky, 'Surprisingly Combustible' White Blobs Washing up on Coast - Nobody Knows Where They're From or What They Are

 By Jack Davis  October 19, 2024 at 2:06pm
White blobs have been washing up on the beaches of Newfoundland recently, sparking an investigation by Canadian officials.

The Guardian refers to the objects as “slimy on the outside, firm and spongy on the inside and surprisingly combustible.”

Resident Dave McGrath has seen “hundreds, just hundreds of them” scattered in the sand.

“They looked just like a pancake before you flip it over, when it has those dimpled little bubbles. I poked a couple with a stick and they were spongy and firm inside,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 67 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, never.”

He said even the experts are stumped.

“They sent the Coast Guard over and I asked them how bad it was. They told me they had 46km [28 miles] of coastline littered with this stuff and had no idea what it was,” he said. “Is it toxic? It is safe for people to touch?”

McGrath said he does not enjoy having a mystery on the beach.

“An answer would be nice. It’s not often you find something that stumps people who know this place and these waters,” he said.

Newfoundland resident Stan Tobin called the objects doughy, “like someone had tried to bake bread and done a lousy job,” and smelling somewhat like vegetable oil, according to the BBC.

Canadian officials say the objects, which began floating ashore in September, are “plant-based.”

Tobin said he has found “hundreds and hundreds of globs – big globs, little globs” with most about 6 inches in diameter.

“Somebody or somebodies know where this came from and how it got there,” Tobin said. “And knows damn well it’s not supposed to be here.”

Samantha Bayard, a spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said government officials have made three trips to examine the beaches since Sept. 7, according to CBS.

“To date, ECCC has conducted several aerial, underwater and manual surveys of the beaches and shorelines in the area to determine the extent of the substance, what it is and its potential source,” she said.

“At this time, neither the substance nor its source has been identified,” she said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation