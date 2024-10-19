Freaky, 'Surprisingly Combustible' White Blobs Washing up on Coast - Nobody Knows Where They're From or What They Are

White blobs have been washing up on the beaches of Newfoundland recently, sparking an investigation by Canadian officials.

The Guardian refers to the objects as “slimy on the outside, firm and spongy on the inside and surprisingly combustible.”

Resident Dave McGrath has seen “hundreds, just hundreds of them” scattered in the sand.

“They looked just like a pancake before you flip it over, when it has those dimpled little bubbles. I poked a couple with a stick and they were spongy and firm inside,” he said. “I’ve lived here for 67 years and I’ve never seen anything like this, never.”

Newfoundland is being inundated with blobs and no one knows what they are https://t.co/5RzX9wPNaE pic.twitter.com/M58uWkfQzF — National Post (@nationalpost) October 17, 2024

He said even the experts are stumped.

“They sent the Coast Guard over and I asked them how bad it was. They told me they had 46km [28 miles] of coastline littered with this stuff and had no idea what it was,” he said. “Is it toxic? It is safe for people to touch?”

McGrath said he does not enjoy having a mystery on the beach.

“An answer would be nice. It’s not often you find something that stumps people who know this place and these waters,” he said.

Newfoundland resident Stan Tobin called the objects doughy, “like someone had tried to bake bread and done a lousy job,” and smelling somewhat like vegetable oil, according to the BBC.

Canadian officials say the objects, which began floating ashore in September, are “plant-based.”

Tobin said he has found “hundreds and hundreds of globs – big globs, little globs” with most about 6 inches in diameter.

“Somebody or somebodies know where this came from and how it got there,” Tobin said. “And knows damn well it’s not supposed to be here.”

Beaches across Canada’s far northeast Newfoundland and Labrador province have increasingly been littered with mysterious white blobs. Their appearance has so far befuddled scientists and led Canadian officials in the region to launch an investigation. https://t.co/kN3t65h7kn — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) October 18, 2024

Samantha Bayard, a spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change Canada, said government officials have made three trips to examine the beaches since Sept. 7, according to CBS.

“To date, ECCC has conducted several aerial, underwater and manual surveys of the beaches and shorelines in the area to determine the extent of the substance, what it is and its potential source,” she said.

“At this time, neither the substance nor its source has been identified,” she said.

