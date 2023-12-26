Share
Commentary

Barnacle-Covered Packages Wash Up on Beaches - If You See Something Like This, Call the Police Immediately

 By Mike Landry  December 26, 2023 at 9:41am
Australian authorities have issued warnings against tampering with barnacle-covered plastic packages washing up on beaches.

Seven packages believed to contain cocaine were found over the weekend on beaches in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales.

As a result, the NSW Police issued a statement saying they were “keen to warn the public against removing or opening any of the packages.”

Instead, finders of the apparent cocaine bricks should immediately call police.

While authorities have made no official announcement, the cocaine may be part of shipments by international drug dealers who dump the drugs in oceans for later pickup for distribution.

Earlier this year, New Zealand authorities fished 3.5 tons of cocaine from the Pacific Ocean using coordinated intelligence with the U.S., Canada, Britain, and Australia, according to DW.

Authorities said the cocaine, believed to be enough to supply New Zealand for 30 years, originated in South America.

In April, Italian police stumbled upon 70 waterproof packages with 2 tons of cocaine believed to be worth $650 million floating along the east coast of Sicily, according to Yahoo! News.

Should cartels be considered hostile targets?

At least five times in July, authorities reported illegal drugs floating near the Florida Keys, The Miami Herald said.

In November, 2022, Australian and U.S. authorities coordinated a sting operation which netted a billion dollars in cocaine. Then, fake cocaine baited drug dealers and resulted in the arrest of a dozen people and seizure of a million dollars.

The cocaine, allegedly originating with a Mexican cartel, was destined for the state of Western Australia, according to the Australian Broadcasting Company.

Without the knowledge of the syndicate, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration seized the drugs off the coast of South America.

WA police then dropped fake cocaine in the Indian Ocean 40 miles west of Perth, monitoring it with helicopters and drones.

Authorities later recovered 1.2 tons of the fake drugs and arrested three men aboard a speedboat on the beach about 44 miles north of Perth.

In addition, police stopped a vehicle on the Great Eastern Highway near Coolgardie WA where they found and seized more than $2 million in cash.

A total of 12 people — including a man and woman reportedly part of the syndicate — were arrested. Those arrested were from Australia and the U.S., ABC said.

Since bobbing cocaine bricks seem to be a standard method of drug transportation, the New South Wales Police warning should apply to beaches everywhere – If you find a strange package, leave it alone and call police.

It’s a sad commentary on how the U.S. — and the world — are being ravished by dangerous, illegal drugs.

Mike Landry
Contributor, Commentary
Mike Landry, PhD, is a retired business professor. He has been a journalist, broadcaster and church pastor. He writes from Northwest Arkansas on current events and business history.
