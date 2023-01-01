Parler Share
Actor Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Sept. 24, 2018, in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images)

After Being Freed from Prison on an Overturned Conviction, Bill Cosby Announces 2023 Comeback

 By Jack Davis  January 1, 2023 at 2:19pm
Bill Cosby indicated last week on a radio talk show that he might begin touring in the year to come.

Cosby made his comments Wednesday during an interview with “WGH Talk” host Scott Spears.

Cosby, who is 85, was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and spent three years in prison before his conviction was overturned in 2021 on a technicality.  Prior to his conviction Cosby faced repeated accusations of sexual assault.



“The reality of my situation gets clearer and clearer,” he said.

“The reality that my wife and family and friends respect me and respect what I have tried to do and will continue to do when we quote-unquote get out of this mess,” he said.

“I know who my enemies happen to be, and I know why they are my enemies,” Cosby said.

Cosby said life is looking up.

“When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be,” Cosby said.

Spears then asked Cosby if he would return to the stage in the coming year.

“Yes. Yes, because there’s so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it,” he said.

Andrew Wyatt, Cosby’s representative, said Cosby is “looking at spring/summer to start touring,” according to Variety.

“We have so many — I mean, hundreds of thousands of supporters just asking for him to do a show,” Wyatt said, according to NPR. “We have so many promoters across the country. He is in high demand.”

Wyatt told NPR that he does not think pending lawsuits against Cosby will impact Cosby’s plans.

“People have looked at the allegations, they’ve looked at the information, and it’s a money grab,” Wyatt said.

In December, five women sued Cosby in New York state, taking advantage of a state law that has temporarily suspended the statute of limitations on sexual assault claims. Most of the allegations against Cosby in the suits stem from the 1970s and 1980s, but one dates back to 1969.

Wyatt told Variety the suits were “frivolous.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation