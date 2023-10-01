Bill Cosby to End Up in Court Again After New Accuser Files Suit Against Comedian

A new lawsuit against comedian and actor Bill Cosby has been filed by a woman who claimed he raped her in 1972.

New Mexico resident Donna Motsinger filed the suit last week in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the New York Post. The production firm Jemmin Inc. and the Circle Star Theater Corp. are also named as defendants.

According to the lawsuit, the two met at a Sausalito restaurant where Motsinger was working.

“During one particular week when Ms. Motsinger was working, Defendant Cosby came in every day. He hung out to talk to Ms. Motsinger. One time Defendant Cosby asked her if he could call her son and called her son at the payphone inside the restaurant. Defendant Cosby did this to lure and groom Ms. Motsinger for his future assault,” the lawsuit said.

“Everybody was fawning over him due to his international celebrity and acclaim. Ms. Motsinger had served him at his table,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that on the evening in question, Cosby followed Motsinger to her home and asked her join him at a show he was performing that night at the Circle Star Theater in San Carlos. She agreed and he said he would pick her up later.

“Mr. Cosby picked Ms. Motsinger up in a limousine from her house and drove her to the Circle Star Theater. Mr. Cosby gave Ms. Motsinger a glass of wine in the limo along the way. At the Circle Star Theater, Mr. Cosby took Ms. Motsinger to the dressing room there. She began to feel sick and Mr. Cosby gave her what she believed was an aspirin,” the lawsuit said.

“Next thing she knew, she was going in and out of consciousness while two men attending to Mr. Cosby were putting her in the limousine with Mr. Cosby. In the limousine, Mr. Cosby sat near the window and put his arms around her. The last thing Ms. Motsinger recalls were flashes of light,” the lawsuit said.

“She woke up in her house with all her clothes off, except her underwear on – no top, no bra, and no pants. She knew she had been drugged and raped by Bill Cosby,” she said.

Should Cosby worried about the new accusation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The lawsuit argued that Cosby had a history of preying upon women.

“For decades, defendant Cosby engaged in the serial sexual assault of dozens of women for his sexual gratification by drugging women and using unknown substances to incapacitate them. Defendant Cosby used his enormous wealth, power, fame, and prestige, giving women like Ms. Motsinger access to a world of celebrities and entertainers,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit said that businesses making money off of Cosby failed to act responsibly.

“At all relevant times, the Circle Star Theater Corp. had the power to control the activities backstage where Ms. Motsinger was drugged by Mr. Cosby and had the power to ensure the safety of guests and invitees against the sexual assault at the hands of its performers,” the suit wrote.

The suit said Jemmin Inc. “engaged in a cover-up or attempted a cover-up of all instances of sexual assault at the hands of Bill Cosby.”

The suit seeks unspecified damages.

Attorney Jesse Creed, among those representing Motsinger, said “companies and organizations not only provided a platform for Mr. Cosby to showcase his fame and fortune to lure in women, but then put their own profits over the safety of their female guests by turning a blind eye to Mr. Cosby’s alleged sexual assaults on women,” according to Deadline.

In June, a lawsuit filed in federal court in Nevada alleged that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Reno and Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.

The former “Cosby Show” star, 86, has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. He spent nearly three years at a state prison near Philadelphia before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court court threw out the conviction and released him in 2021.

Although Cosby’s legal team had not replied to Motsinger’s suit, Cosby has denied all past allegations against him.

In June, Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt accused women of having an “addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.”

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom,” Wyatt said.

A Note from Our Founder: Every morning, we at The Western Journal wake up and pursue our mission of giving you the important information you need about what’s happening in America. We can’t do that without your help. America has been on the receiving end of false narratives. The purpose of these false narratives is to make you feel powerless. The Western Journal empowers you by breaking these false narratives. But I wouldn’t be honest with you today if I didn’t let you know that the future of The Western Journal is in jeopardy without your help. Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful donors and subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to donate, let me be honest: We need your help today. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now – our situation in America is dire. Our country hangs by a thread, and The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by donating today.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.