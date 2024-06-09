Share
News

Freighter Takes on Water After Colliding with Object in Great Lakes

 By Jack Davis  June 9, 2024 at 12:00pm
Share

A Canadian freighter struck an unknown object as it crossed Lake Superior on Saturday, but made it from Minnesota to Ontario, Canada, despite taking on water.

The 689-foot Michipicoten hit an object Saturday at about 7:35 a.m. when it was 35 miles southwest of Isle Royale, which is in American waters, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

The Coast Guard and a National Park Service boat responded. Eleven of 22 crew members were evacuated from the Michipicoten, the Start-Tribune reported.

The freighter Edwin H. Gott and a Border Patrol boat also responded to accompany the stricken freighter.

Trending:
Bar Owner Who Declared June 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' Details Incredible Response: 'Boy, Oh Boy'

At one point, the ship was listing 15 degrees, but pumps brought the leak under control to the point where the freighter only listed five degrees, the Star-Tribune reported.

None of the crew was injured.

The freighter was carrying taconite, a low-grade iron ore, on its trip from Two Harbors, Minnesota, to Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Have you been to any of the Great Lakes?

None of the taconite spilled in the incident.

“The Coast Guard was definitely prepared to respond to any worst-case scenario: capsize or sink,” said Lt. Joseph Snyder, a Coast Guard spokesman, according to the Detroit News.

“Fortunately the vessel was able to control the flooding enough to get safely to Thunder Bay and we didn’t end up having to go that route.”

Related:
Notorious Serial Killer Dead After Assault in Prison

Snyder said Transport Canada, which is the Canadian transportation system authority, and the U.S. Coast Guard will conduct a joint investigation.

“The incident occurred in United States waters, the Coast Guard is obviously going to be invested in that side of things, but since it’s a Canadian flag vessel, the Canadian authorities are also going to be very invested,” Snyder said.

“It was carrying 16 long tons of taconite, fortunately none of its cargo entered the water and there’s been no report of pollution of any kind,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the flooded areas of the ship impacted neither the crew nor cargo.

“The spaces that were being flooded … essentially empty spaces, they were not spaces where the crew lived or worked and they were not areas where the cargo was,” Snyder said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor:

 

I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” 

 

That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown.

 

Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish.

 

The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.”

 

All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight.

 

Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. 

 

A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024.

 

We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? 

 

Sincerely,

Josh Manning

Deputy Managing Editor

The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Freighter Takes on Water After Colliding with Object in Great Lakes
Teton Pass Road Suffers Catastrophic Failure, Major Artery Through the Rockies Severed
28 Different Sodas and Drinks Recalled - Mug Root Beer, Fiji Water and Powerade Among the Pulled Items
Disney Worker Dies on the Job After 'Reckless' Golf Cart Puts Her in Severe Condition: Friends
Folgers' Management Announces Imminent Price Increase
See more...

Conversation