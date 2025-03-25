Rare 'Double Sunrise' to Be Visible in Parts of North America This Week

If you’re in the American northeast or eastern Canada this weekend, you may want to alter your plans to get up early and see the sunrise.

Because you might very well see two.

As multiple reports are noting, parts of North America will see a rare “double sunrise.”

As Forbes describes it, people in the aforementioned areas “may witness a rare celestial event at sunrise on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as the first solar eclipse of 2025 strikes.”

The outlet adds: “While not a total solar eclipse like the one on April 8, 2024, this partial solar eclipse will be in progress as the sun rises, creating the rare sight of a crescent-shaped sun on the horizon and the unusual view of separate cusps of the sun appearing to rise independently.”

According to Live Science, 13 U.S. states will get to see this celestial phenomena in at least some capacity, adding that there’ll be a “deeper eclipse visible the farther northeast you go.”

Fans of the New England Patriots will reportedly get the best look (not directly) at the double sunrise.

Maine will reportedly get 86 percent of the sun eclipsed during the event, per Live Science.

New Hampshire will get 57 percent coverage.

Massachusetts will get 55 percent coverage, though Boston will only have 43 percent.

The further away you go from New England, the more modest obscuration you’ll see.

New York City will only get 21 percent coverage, while Philadelphia will only get 11 percent.

Washington, D.C., meanwhile, will only get a paltry 1.2 percent coverage.

Forbes noted that people in eastern Canada will get the fullest effect.

Canadians will notice that “a crescent sun will rise as a ‘smiley face.’ As it does, the sun will display sharp, pointed cusps known as solar horns or ‘devil’s horns’ to create an eery ‘double sunrise.’”

One thing for any intrepid viewers to keep in mind is that it’s a bad idea to ever look directly at the sun — even when it’s being obscured by a partial eclipse.

A frequent follow-up piece you often see to these sorts of solar phenomena is a surge in people complaining about eye pain, often because they stared at an eclipse without proper eye protection. All experts agree that viewing a solar eclipse should only be done with proper goggles or glasses.

You can view a video of the aforementioned event below, and no special eye-wear is necessary:







Another issue to keep in mind is that solar eclipses can often provide the biggest possible distraction for unfocused drivers, creating hazards there, as well.

