French McDonald's Says It May Remove Item from Menu After NBA Star Destroys Nation's Olympic Hopes

 By Randy DeSoto  August 12, 2024 at 1:30pm
The McDonald’s chain in France “threatened” to remove classic curry sauce from its menu after team USA basketball star Stephen Curry buried the French team’s hope of a gold medal in Saturday’s Olympic final.

“For obvious reasons, we are considering removing this sauce” McDonald’s France posted on Instagram, clearly joking. The photo caption of the post read, “For 4 years minimum” until the next Olympic games.

The French national basketball team, which included several NBA players like the San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, pulled within 3 points of the Americans with 2:58 to go in the game, when Curry began a 3-point shooting show.

At a timeout as the game drew close, Curry told USA head coach Steve Kerr that he wanted the ball, CNN reported.

“He actually suggested, in the timeout with about three minutes left, he said, ‘Let me run a clear side pick-and-roll with LeBron [James] and we’ll spread the floor,’” said Kerr, who is also head coach of the Golden State Warriors, Curry’s NBA team.

“I said, ‘OK, let’s do that, because I’ve seen this before, and it usually works out well.’ And then he put on that show down the stretch in the last few minutes, and it was pretty amazing to watch,” he recalled.

A pick and roll with James (who made an around the back pass) at the top of the key began Curry’s streak of sinking four three pointers in just two minutes and 11 seconds.

Did you watch the Olympics?

(For the unaware, a “pick and roll” is a basic basketball play that directly involves two teammates. One player — a ball handler — has a “pick” or screen set by his teammate. The momentary disruption of the screen then gives both teammates the option to “roll” to the basket.)

The fourth and final “golden dagger” Curry made over the outstretched hands of two French defenders with 33 seconds left in the games, ESPN reported.

The NBA star’s run prompted a French broadcaster to apparently say, “This devil named Curry is hurting us.”

And announcers were also asking, “How is this possible?!” according to USA Today.

Curry told reporters afterwards he envisioned all his shots going in but was “impressed myself” when the last one swished through.

The Americans took gold with a 98-87 victory.

