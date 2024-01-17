The National Basketball Association game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed following the sudden passing of the former’s head coach Dejan Milojevic.

Milojevic died in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, hours after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner on Tuesday evening. He was 46 years old.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” coach Steve Kerr said in a statement posted on X.

“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”

A native of Serbia, Milojevic had a successful playing career as a power forward playing for teams across Europe.

Upon his retirement, he turned his hand to coaching and was in his third season as assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors.

Do you ever watch NBA games? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

His death was mourned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who described him as “a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community,” ESPN reported.

“In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia.”

RIP Coach Dejan Milojevic 🙏 Let’s win this chip for him ❤️pic.twitter.com/MMELau1Cj4 — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) January 17, 2024

According to ESPN, Milojevic shared his coaching philosophy in a 2018 interview with the Bosnian radio-television outlet RTV.

“I teach all my players that basketball is not a job, but that they should enjoy the game,” Milojevic explained at the time.

“Because if you want to do something for the next 20 years, then you have to love it a lot,” he continued. “It’s not easy to endure all these efforts if you don’t like something.”

🚨Just in: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has passed away after a heart attack. He was 46 years old. pic.twitter.com/WGMbrigbxI — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 17, 2024

“Only those who have a sincere love for the game can handle everything with great success.”

The NBA is expected to announce a rescheduled date for the game in due course.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.