NBA Game Postponed After Beloved Coach Suddenly Dies
The National Basketball Association game between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz has been postponed following the sudden passing of the former’s head coach Dejan Milojevic.
Milojevic died in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, hours after suffering a heart attack during a private team dinner on Tuesday evening. He was 46 years old.
“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing,” coach Steve Kerr said in a statement posted on X.
“This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him.”
Dejan Milojević update: pic.twitter.com/bUKQGC3MHf
— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2024
A native of Serbia, Milojevic had a successful playing career as a power forward playing for teams across Europe.
Upon his retirement, he turned his hand to coaching and was in his third season as assistant coach of the Golden State Warriors.
His death was mourned by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who described him as “a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community,” ESPN reported.
“In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia.”
RIP Coach Dejan Milojevic 🙏
Let’s win this chip for him ❤️pic.twitter.com/MMELau1Cj4
— Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) January 17, 2024
According to ESPN, Milojevic shared his coaching philosophy in a 2018 interview with the Bosnian radio-television outlet RTV.
“I teach all my players that basketball is not a job, but that they should enjoy the game,” Milojevic explained at the time.
“Because if you want to do something for the next 20 years, then you have to love it a lot,” he continued. “It’s not easy to endure all these efforts if you don’t like something.”
🚨Just in: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has passed away after a heart attack. He was 46 years old. pic.twitter.com/WGMbrigbxI
— The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) January 17, 2024
“Only those who have a sincere love for the game can handle everything with great success.”
The NBA is expected to announce a rescheduled date for the game in due course.
