Share
News
President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, right, are seen attending a plenary session during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay in Cornwall, United Kingdom, on June 13.
President Joe Biden, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron, right, are seen attending a plenary session during the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay in Cornwall, United Kingdom, on June 13. (Phil Noble / Getty Images)

French President Still Skeptical Biden Values Relationship After Three Weeks of Damage Control

 By Sebastian Hughes  October 6, 2021 at 11:42am
Share

French President Emmanuel Macron is still unsure whether President Joe Biden values France as an ally, Politico reported.

“We will see,” Macron said when asked if he thought Biden now understood the value of France’s relationship with the U.S., Politico reported.

France reacted in anger in September when Australia backed out of a submarine deal to instead strike one with the U.S. and United Kingdom.

It recalled its ambassadors from the U.S. and Australia, and Macron refused to take Biden’s call for days,  according to Politico.

“I just believe in facts,” Macron said.

Trending:
Ghoulish Fact-Checkers at Twitter Slap 'Misleading' Label on Obituary of Mom Who Died from Vaccine-Induced Blood Clot

“I do hope. I do think it’s feasible. I do think it’s more productive for both of us. I will see. And I think we scheduled to discuss together mid-October, we will catch up during the G20 and I think it will be the right occasion to see how we can reengage very concretely.”

Macron made the comments at a European Union leaders’ meeting in Slovenia on Tuesday, where he made a point to arrive last, Politico reported.

“My point is,” Macron said, “it’s not an issue about words or perceptions. It’s an issue about facts and what to do together.”

A number of officials in the EU believe France is risking transatlantic relations by pitting the union against the U.S. unnecessarily, the outlet reported.

Will France ever trust the United States again?

In a sign of solidarity, EU leaders called Biden disloyal for not consulting Paris or Brussels about the deal.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting Paris as part of efforts to fix relations while National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will also make the trip on Friday after attending meetings at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

“We sometimes tend to take for granted a relationship as important and deep as the one between France and the United States,” Blinken said in an interview Tuesday.

“And we expected better, especially with the change of administration, and especially with you,” France 2 TV journalist Anne-Sophie Lapix responded.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Related:
Biden Official Puzzles French Reporter with His Assessment of the Admin's Handling of Afghanistan

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Sebastian Hughes
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
French President Still Skeptical Biden Values Relationship After Three Weeks of Damage Control
New Ad Tears Into Democratic Candidate for VA Gov for Comments About Education
Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin Reportedly Neck-and-Neck in Virginia Governor Race
Biden Official Puzzles French Reporter with His Assessment of the Admin's Handling of Afghanistan
School District Awarded Millions in Funding for Adopting Policy That Prohibits Critical Race Theory
See more...

Conversation