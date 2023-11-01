A North Carolina fugitive was found in a secret hideaway this week after officers discovered a trap door hidden under a rug.

Casey Ray Daniel Brooks, 34, was arrested by Rutherford County sheriff’s deputies on Monday, according to a news release from the department. Brooks had been eluding authorities since 2020, the department said.

The officers showed up at a home in Mooresboro, but “numerous subjects” at the home told them Brooks was not there, “even though evidence at the residence proved otherwise.”

“During the search, Investigators located a trap door in the floor of a room concealed under a rug,” the department reported. “Brooks was located under the residence and was taken into custody.”

Brooks was arrested on numerous charges, including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine and multiple counts of resisting a public officer.

He was also charged with driving on a revoked license, operating a vehicle without insurance, having a fictitious registration plate and multiple felony counts of fleeing or eluding arrest.

He received a $95,000 secured bond.

Two other individuals face charges related to the incident.

Danny Ray Brooks, 57, who lives in the house where Casey Brooks was found, was charged with harboring a fugitive and resisting a public officer. Jessica Green, 23, of Ellenboro, was charged with resisting a public officer.



Monday’s search took place just over a year after the suspect had another dramatic encounter with law enforcement.

On Oct. 26, 2022, deputies attempted to serve a warrant on Brooks at another home in Mooresboro, according to WHNS-TV.

Investigators searched the home and finally located Brooks in the attic.

While officers were trying to get into the attic, however, Brooks broke through a wall, jumped to the ground and fled on foot.

