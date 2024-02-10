The son of pop star Cyndi Lauper was arrested Wednesday on a weapons charge in New York City, shortly after a shooting incident nearby in the city.

Police said they stopped Declyn Lauper, 26, a few minutes after a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to the New York Daily News.

The shooting victim reportedly was in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

In the aftermath of that shooting, the Daily News cited a criminal complaint filed against Lauper in Manhattan Criminal Court, which said he had a fanny pack containing a loaded Glock.

Officials accused him of “intent to use it unlawfully against another,” according to the report.

The only child of the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer was charged with two counts of illegal possession of a firearm.

He was bailed out of jail by his father, the New York Post reported.

“Lauper’s husband and ‘Law & Order’ actor David Thornton casually spent several minutes at a court cashier window with an attorney when he pulled $20,000 cash out from a white envelope to pay bail,” the outlet reported.

The shooting reportedly took place after Lauper and another man took an Uber from Queens to West 112th Street.

The Uber driver reportedly heard one of the passengers say, “It has already been sold.”

Just after that, the car “was then swarmed by five armed individuals and a shot was fired, striking Lauper’s partner in the leg, prosecutors alleged,” according to the report.

Son of Cyndi Lauper arrested in connection to Harlem shooting Declyn Lauper, 26, was nabbed minutes after the shooting, police said. A man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.https://t.co/UvhgTnRUsM — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) February 9, 2024

Per the Post, Lauper “was allegedly seen wearing a black fanny pack with white writing on it and asked responding offers to retrieve a blue bag from his ride, so the other man’s mom could pick it up at a smoke shop.

“But when police followed Lauper into the store, they noticed blood on his shoe and found a gun in his black fanny pack, prosecutors said. Another gun was found at the scene where the victim was shot, according to a criminal complaint.”

The Post quoted Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek as saying Lauper and the other man “drove to the location both with firearms to engage in what appears to be illicit activity.”

Lauper’s attorney told the judge that Lauper was a victim, not the perpetrator of a crime, and added that evidence will prove he was “truly in the wrong place at the wrong time,” according to the New York Post report.

It’s not the first encounter with police for Lauper, a rapper who goes by the name “Dex,” People reported.

The outlet said he was arrested in 2022 while sitting in a stolen Mercedes-Benz.

He reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and was ordered to “stay out of trouble for one year,” according to the report.

