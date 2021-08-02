Path 27
News

Fully Vaccinated Sen. Lindsey Graham Tests Positive for COVID

Jack Davis August 2, 2021 at 4:23pm
Path 27

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated months ago.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated. I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” Graham tweeted.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse,” he wrote.

Trending:
Olympian's Overzealous Victory Celebration Ends Up Costing Him More Than He Ever Imagined

Graham, 66, was vaccinated in December and has called upon others to do the same, according to Fox News.

During a visit to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston this spring, Graham said “the sooner we get everybody vaccinated, the quicker we can get back to normal.”

Over the weekend, Graham was aboard a houseboat owned by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia. The Senate remained in Washington to work on the infrastructure bill before the gathering.

“Senator Manchin is fully vaccinated and following the CDC guidelines for those exposed to a COVID positive individual,” Manchin’s office said in a statement.

Do you support the new CDC mask guidelines?

Democratic Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Jacky Rosen of Nevada also were in attendance, according to CBS News.

Both Kelly and Rosen are fully vaccinated, according to their spokespeople, and will follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advice of the Office of the Attending Physician.

Graham’s illness touched off a ripple effect on Capitol Hill.

Related:
New Report: 'Evidence Proves' COVID Leaked from Wuhan Lab

Graham was among the maskless senators of both parties on Friday, according to The Washington Post. Last week, masks were recommended for House members but not senators.

Fox News noted Graham was wearing a mask while on Capitol Hill on Monday before the announcement of his positive test.

Cases such as that of Graham, in which a vaccinated person tests positive for the virus, are one reason the CDC altered in coronavirus guidance to urge wearing a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status to limit the spread of the virus.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Path 27
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Fully Vaccinated Sen. Lindsey Graham Tests Positive for COVID
Coalition Forms as USA, Israel, UK Announce Certainty of Iran's Role in Fatal Ship Attack, All Vow a Joint Response Is Coming
Olympic Committee Investigating After American Athlete Protests on the Podium
Gwen Berry Hints She Plans to Protest on Victory Podium
Obama Throwing Himself a Massive, Swanky Birthday Party as Regular Americans Get Hit with New COVID Restrictions
See more...

Conversation