Furious Passengers Launch Hunger Strike on Luxury Cruise Ship After Engine Malfunction Scuttles Itinerary

Some passengers on board a cruise ship bound for South America staged a hunger strike after being informed due to an engine issue they would not be making ports of call in Antarctica.

“Holidaymakers on Swan Hellenic’s SH Diana are angry that the cruise line would not reimburse them in full for the sailing after they were told they couldn’t sail to the continent because of a problem with one of the electric motors,” London-based The Times reported.

The ship, carrying 170 guests, departed Cape Town, South Africa, on Nov. 13 for a 20-night cruise had been slated for several stops in the Antarctic Peninsula over the course of four days.

But due to the engine issue, the ship is crawling along at 6 knots (about 7 miles per hour) with just one of its two propellers working on its way to Ushuaia at the tip of Argentina, where it is due to arrive Saturday and then be repaired.

“Swan Hellenic has offered those on ship a 50 percent refund or a 65 percent ‘future cruise credit’ which can be used within two years, although some are unhappy at the offer. It has also promised free excursions in Ushuaia once the ship docks until the passengers leave on December 3,” The Times said.

“Many of the passengers are very angry and it was getting nasty yesterday,” the source on the ship told the news outlet. “The company needs to make a better offer to quell the continuing rising anger.”

Three Russian passengers began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding a full refund, reported The Telegraph’s Mark Stratton, who is on board the ship.

Have you ever been on a cruise? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

🇦🇶Protests broke out after Swan Hellenic’s ocean vessel, Diana, had to swerve its highlight, says our on-board writer Read more ⬇️ https://t.co/1Xs4gIGPVI — Telegraph Travel (@TelegraphTravel) November 29, 2024

By Friday, just one woman was continuing to refuse food.

Stratton said things are now “relatively calm” on board among the passengers.

Two American women travelers told the reporter, “It’s a shame not to make it there [to Antarctica], but you never know how things are going to turn out down here. It’s all part of the adventure.”

However, The Times reviewed letters to Swan Hellenic from some less sanguine passengers on the Diana including one which read, “For a majority of us, this is our first time visiting Antarctica, and potentially the last opportunity for many. Some guests are elderly, disabled, and have struggled already to get to this point, only for the trip to be cut short. For many of us, visiting Antarctica is a life-long bucket list that we want to achieve before death or disability.”

Zachary Morgan, another passenger, wrote in a Thursday Facebook post, “I am on the SH Diana, supposed to visit [Antarctica], but midway through they’ve cancelled our journey and returned to the nearest harbour and aren’t offering proper compensation, only 50% of what we paid!”

“Swan Hellenic is scamming everyone and taking their money. There’s a hunger strike on board right now, our ship has a technical malfunction and is functioning on almost half power at the moment, and even elevators are out of service!!” he added.

The cost of the cruise ranged in cost between £7,000-£10,000 (about $8,900 to $12,700).

Swan Hellenic CEO Andrea Zito said in a statement to Fortune that the “initial unease” onboard the ship has “largely subsided.”

“A select few chose to stage a hunger strike in their protest which is rather counterproductive. We are working towards a swift end to this action,” he added.

Zito noted the 50 percent refund offer is above the 30 percent required by law.

“Swan Hellenic would like to reiterate that we deeply regret that we had to change the itinerary due to the technical problems with the propeller drive,” the CEO said, “and we understand the disappointment of our guests who were looking forward to a taste of Antarctic experience.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.