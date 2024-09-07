Share
Feature
Premium
President of Argentina Javier Milei speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2024.
Premium
President of Argentina Javier Milei speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in 2024. (Pedro H. Tesch / Getty Images)

The Media Warned Us About 'Argentina's Trump': Months Later, He's Already Turning His Country Around

 By Jack Davis  September 7, 2024 at 3:37pm
Share

When he was elected in November, American media mocked President Javier Milei as “Argentina’s Trump.”

After campaigning on the slogan “Make Argentina Great Again,” Milei promised radical solutions to address inflation The New York Times said topped 140 percent, raising eyebrows over how he could succeed.

But as businessman Adrián Mateo Germanetti noted after Milel was voted into office, there was little left to lose in a country where “Our pesos have been worth less than the paper you use to wrap firecrackers.”

Former President Donald Trump cheered Milel on in a Truth Social post, predicting “You will turn your Country around and truly Make Argentina Great Again!”

Trending:
Alleged Georgia Shooter Colt Gray's Broken Childhood Revealed as Family's Legal Troubles Come to Light: Report

In a May 6 Op-Ed for GZero, Ian Bremmer wrote that there’s a lot of work to do, but the early results are positive, noting that Argentina has its first budget surplus in over a decade and that inflation is receding.

“After several administrations in Argentina doing their damnedest to destroy the economy, Milei is turning the place around. He’s succeeding,” he wrote.

Bremmer noted that once in office, Milel has focused less on rhetoric and more on righting the ship.

“Milei himself has been much more of a thoughtful leader in terms of economic policy and his willingness to back down from eccentric and overdone claims than I had expected when he first became president,” he wrote.

Bremmer noted that Milel faced a hostile media environment “because he was a right-wing libertarian, and also because he aligned himself with Trump and said nice things with the former president.”

Brenner noted that Milel still faces an uphill fight because reforming Argentina’s government and economy could mean tough times for its citizens “But there’s no question that for his first several months in government, this guy deserves respect for what he’s been able to actually accomplish.”

Related:
Olympic Hockey Player Left Covered in Blood After Freak Injury During Horrifying Moment

Brenner said the people of Argentina “have been run into the ground by poor governments, a series of poor governments. And if Milei is the guy that turns that around, he has nothing but support from me.”

Noting that in his first three months in office, Milel more than halved the monthly inflation rate, Forbes contributor Frank Holmes wrote in a May Op-Ed that Milel’s reforms are “not just refreshing but essential in today’s world of bloated government spending.”

“His ‘shock therapy’ approach, deeply rooted in free market principles and fiscal restraint, could serve as a blueprint for other nations grappling with similar economic ailments, including the U.S.,” he wrote.

Milel appeared in February at the Conservative Political Action Conference, where he exchanged hugs with Trump and later told attendees: “Do not be led by mermaids singing social justice,” he said in Spanish.

“Do not give up your freedom. Fight for your freedom because if you do not fight, you will be led into misery,” according to the Associated Press.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




The Media Warned Us About 'Argentina's Trump': Months Later, He's Already Turning His Country Around
Travis Kelce Savagely Roasted Over New Look as NFL Season Kicks Off - 'Haircut May Be the Worst'
Babysitting Nightmare: Barber Charged After Allegedly Torturing and Murdering 6-Year-Old for Wetting Himself
Duchess Meghan's Trademark Gets Denied, Rejected as Her Brand Idea Suffers Big Setback
Newlywed Couple Charged in Death of Groomsman on Their Wedding Day
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation