American residents of South Africa are being warned of the chaos that could follow the failure of the nation’s energy grid.

The U.S. Embassy in South Africa released a security alert warning that likely outages could precede a wave of violent crime.

The embassy cited a South African energy policy known as “load-shedding,” in which a state energy utility enacts mass blackouts to relieve pressure on the nation’s crumbling energy grid, according to CNN.

Entire city blocks were deprived of lighting and power after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster over the energy shortage, according to Euronews.

BREAKING: Urban Square, Cape Town, South Africa goes dark as the country’s energy grid collapses Ramaphosa has declared a state of disaster over the electricity shortages pic.twitter.com/RZABAwhUfq — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 16, 2023

The embassy is warning that crime may accompany the state-mandated power outages.

“Additionally, power outages have the potential to increase crime; for example, traffic jams when lights are out provide opportunities for smash and grab crime, and residences can be targeted when lights are out and security systems are not functioning.”

The embassy cautioned against traveling to South Africa due to the security considerations — even going so far as to warn Americans to stockpile food and water.

“The U.S. Embassy would like to take this opportunity to remind U.S. citizens traveling to or living in South Africa that South Africa has a Travel Advisory Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution due to Crime and Civil Unrest.”

“Maintain 72-hours’ worth of supplies at home by stockpiling non-perishable food, 3 liters of drinking water per person per day, and medicines and first aid supplies,” one “Emergency Preparedness” tip read.

The blackouts have led to unrest in the troubled nation before.

Thousands protested the policy underlying the rolling blackouts last month, according to France 24.

One Marxist anti-white South African political party, Economic Freedom Fighters, has already begun organizing protests against Ramaphosa in response to the crisis.

We call on the people of South Africa to join us in their numbers for the #NationalShutdown to demand our electricity back. We can never allow and should never allow to be led into dark ages by an incompetent and useless President!! Ramaphosa Must Go pic.twitter.com/6z58HmOhQv — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 27, 2023

Factors, including the mismanagement of the nation’s energy resources, led to riots that cost more than 300 lives last year, according to the BBC.

The nation’s leaders have failed to developed modern energy infrastructure in the aftermath of the country’s apartheid era.

South Africa’s state energy company Eskom remains dependent on dated coal energy plants, according to The Washington Post.

