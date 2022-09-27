Parler Share
News
A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010, in Berlin, Germany.
A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010, in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

Gas Prices Start Rising Again Just in Time for Election, Skyrocket to Painful New Heights

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2022 at 5:29pm
Parler Share

Gasoline prices are rising, and the looming landfall of Hurricane Ian could drive them up even further.

In fact, in Portland, one station is already charging $6.27 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to KATU.

Although that’s above the average for the Portland metro area, data released Monday from GasBuddy shows the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular in Portland is now $5.047, up roughly 28 cents from a week ago.

Last year, according to Gas Buddy, Portland-area gas prices averaged $3.755 per gallon.

Although Portland’s prices are higher than the nation as a whole, the same trend is taking shape across the country, according to AAA.

Trending:
Biden Says Republicans Are Taking Credit for 'Bldhyindclapding' - Even the WH Has No Idea What He Meant

As of Monday, AAA put the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.725, up from $3.677 a week ago and $3.187 a year ago. California, at $5.708 per gallon had the nation’s highest average price as of Monday, according to AAA. Mississippi, at $3.074 a gallon, had the lowest average price.

Andrew Gross, a AAA representative, said the potential for an increase is lurking offshore, according to AAA.

Is Joe Biden to blame for high gas prices?

“Hurricane Ian could cause problems, depending on the storm’s track, by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries,” he said.

Hurricanes have impacted gas prices before. An NBC report citing AAA figures noted that after the 2008 landfall of Hurricane Katrina, gas prices went up about 45 cents per gallon in less than a week.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said refinery issues are impacting the West Coast, Pacific Northwest, Great Lakes and Plains.

“One of the longest gas price declines on record has finally come to an end after 14 weeks, with gas prices shooting up in several regions amidst myriad refinery issues from the West Coast to the Great Lakes and in between,” he said

Citing the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states, De Haan wrote that “some of those areas could see prices spike another 25-75 cents per gallon or more until issues are worked out.

Related:
Watch: Fire Engulfs Oil Refinery - 2 Brothers Left Dead in Wake of Devastation

“In addition, as Tropical Storm [now Hurricane] Ian nears the U.S. coast, some refiners could see limited disruption,” he wrote.

As the November elections approach, a fact-checking report on CNN noted that President Joe Biden got it wrong last week when he was trying to tell inflation-battered America he had achieved victory over high gas prices.

“Gas prices are down, $1.30 a gallon. And in 41 states plus the District of Columbia, the average gasoline price is less than $2.99,” Biden said Friday, according to CNN.

“Biden’s claim about average gasoline prices was false,” CNN noted, adding that the White House had to correct the president when it issued a transcript of his comments.

“Biden got a key digit wrong: 41 states and the District of Columbia have an average price under $3.99, not $2.99,” CNN wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gas Prices Start Rising Again Just in Time for Election, Skyrocket to Painful New Heights
Wind Farm Faces Shutdown as Parts Start Flying Off Turbines - Because It's Too Windy
Locals Demand Tesla Halt Production After 'Worst Fears Come True' at Gigafactory
Royal Staffers Gave Meghan a Brutal Nickname Behind Her Back, New Book Says
'That Has to Sting': NFL QB Loses Track of Where He Is, Gifts Opponents 2 Points That End Up Deciding the Game
See more...

Conversation