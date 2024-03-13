Gasoline Futures Jump 20% in Just 2 Months as Biden Policies Punish Families
Gas prices are once again rising — but don’t expect the establishment media to place the blame where it belongs.
Gas futures are up 20 percent from the start of the year in the U.S., according to Bloomberg, which blamed the spike in prices on “scheduled work, unplanned outages and drone attacks on Russian facilities,” among other reasons.
Mukesh Sahdev, head of oil trading and downstream research at Rystad Energy AS, was quick to preemptively absolve the true culprit.
“There’s not a lot President [Joe] Biden can do in time for the election,” he said. “Strategic petroleum reserves are low, and there are few levers for the US government to pull to lower gasoline prices.”
How about approving oil and gas leases in the U.S., such as the ones in Alaska that the Biden administration canceled back in September?
From the first day of his presidency, Biden has kneeled before the left’s extreme environmental agenda, allowing the economy and average consumer to suffer so elite liberals can feel better about themselves.
The Environmental Protection Agency piling more regulations on the oil and natural gas industry certainly didn’t help, either.
Of course, leftist news outlets like CNN refuse to connect the dots between the president’s irresponsible energy policy and high prices.
No, instead CNN claims this is just a bad time of year for gas prices.
“Gas prices always rise at this time of the year,” the outlet reported Monday. “The year-to-date increase in gas prices through March 7 was just 9.2 percent — only slightly ahead of the historical average of 8.3 percent.”
CNN also cited an oil analyst who said he does not expect prices to reach the sky-high levels seen in the summer of 2022.
What CNN left out — no doubt an honest mistake — was that average gas prices are still up 60 percent from November 2020.
So while the recent rise is in line with historical trends, it’s now on top of the astronomical increases that Americans have already had to suffer through.
Biden is to blame for high gas prices, period.
The left-wing media is certainly going to make every attempt to protect him from the consequences of his actions, but the facts remain.
