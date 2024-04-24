Uniparty Strikes Again as 30 GOP Senators Collude with Dems to Violate Your Rights

On Saturday, both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate failed to respect Americans’ right to privacy.

In a 60-34 vote, the upper chamber passed a bill to re-enact Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act for two more years, as the Daily Caller reported.

Votes went across party lines as 30 Republicans, 29 Democrats and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona voted in favor.

In the vote against, 17 Democrats, 18 Republicans and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont voted against the bill. Six senators didn’t cast a vote.

The bipartisan effort both for and against re-enacting the FISA section arises from the intense debate surrounding the legislation.

Section 702 allows American intelligence agencies to spy on foreign nationals, something that many politicians argue is essential for national security. But it has also been used to target Americans. One notable instance, the Daily Caller reported, was during Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, when the FBI, acting on information from the now-discredited Steele Dossier, used it to get warrants to monitor communications by Trump’s associates.

As Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said in a statement explaining why he voted in support of the bill, he “believe[s] we have a responsibility to use all lawful tools at our disposal to keep the American people safe.”

However, while Romney was quick to call it “lawful,” there’s much discussion about the legality of Section 702.

While it centers around foreign nationals, FISA as a whole can apply to American citizens.

As Texas Sen. Ted Cruz explained in his statement, he “voted against this FISA reauthorization bill because it failed to include the most important requirement to protect Americans’ civil rights: that law enforcement get a warrant before targeting a U.S. citizen.”

An amendment was put forward in the Senate and voted on to require a warrant for American citizens under FISA, but ultimately failed in a 50-42 vote.

A similar amendment was attempted in the House, also failing in a 212-212 tied vote.

It’s odd that the politicians — especially Republicans — fail to see how obviously FISA violates Americans’ Fourth Amendment right to be protected against unreasonable searches and seizures.

Bills like it continue to reduce and restrict the privacy and rights granted to Americans by the Constitution, all aided by uniparty politicians who work to empower the government beyond reason.

While the passage of the bill is undoubtedly a defeat for the American people, there is something interesting to note as we witness both conservatives and progressives unite in voting against this bill.

When both Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz agree on a bill — two people who are essentially on opposite sides of the American political spectrum — it goes to show there’s always some common ground, even between those who seem so different.

So while its passage is disappointing, the vote breakdown is an indicator that if more Democrats and Republicans worked together to actually fight for our rights, things could change.

